Why Ekstrem Chair Is So Hype And What Customers Say About It - Phil Zen Design Blog Post Walks Through The Bestseller

Varier Furniture Ekstrem Lounge chair best interior design by Phil Zen

A true design Icon, the Ekstrem chair from Varier, with its unusual shape, offers varied sitting positions while still providing unparalleled comfort.

An invitation to play! Sit forward with feet on the ground, sideways with legs placed on the armrests, backward, or anything else that suits you!

Ekstrem is a throwback in pop culture, and some of its hype comes from all the current hot interior design trends it features.

Current interior design trends are organic shapes, bold colors, playfulness, comfort, sustainability, and vintage. Ekstrem is all of that!”
— Philippe Gryc
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playful geometry and a design icon! With its unusual shape, the Ekstrem chair from Terje Ekstrøm by Varier Furniture is a throwback in pop culture and manifests a rare blend of functionality, dynamism, and creative imagination.

"Current interior design trends are organic shapes, bold colors, playfulness, comfort, sustainability, and vintage. Ekstrem is all of that!" said ost author Philippe Gryc. " No wonder it is so popular for anyone who wants to give its interior an edge!"

Ekstrem, relaunched at the 2018 Milan Design Week, is back in the design scene with a bang due to the post-pandemic trends.

The blog post "Why Our Customers Love The Varier Ekstrem" offers customer reviews and detailed feedback from Phil Zen about why the Ekstrem is so well appreciated by interior design lovers.

"The chair is surprisingly comfortable despite its very unusual shape." Gryc explained.

About Phil Zen Design

Phil Zen Design is an online lifestyle-and-furniture retailer headquartered in Toronto. Phil Zen Design provides products and solutions to help people who work at home find the right balance between comfort, office practicalities, healthy living, and family cohesion. Philippe Gryc founded Phil Zen Design in 2019 to enable a shift in interior cultures by recommending outstanding and sustainable designs crafted to enhance yet simplify daily life.

Philippe Gryc
Phil Zen Design Inc.
