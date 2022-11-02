7 Office Chair Designs to Boost Wellness & Productivity in 2023 — Phil Zen Design Blog Post Walks Through Bestsellers

Frequent movement causes muscle contraction. This increases blood flow, which results in better oxygenation, higher focus, and productivity Explore the 7 main active office chair designs in the marketplace - tilting chairs, capisco, kneeling chairs, saddle chairs, swaying chairs, perch stools, and ball chairs. Choose which design will best fit you and your work habits. Nobody has the same ergonomics and needs throughout the day.

We've heard it before; sitting all day is bad for us. But not many know the effects can't be undone by simply going to the gym. Active chairs are the solution.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the pandemic, wellness has never been more on people's minds. In popularity among people who work from home are office chairs designed to deliver many of the health benefits of moving while remaining seated. The Phil Zen Design blog post looks at this type of furniture, active chairs."Sitting all day has been shown by extensive research to be bad for us" said post author Philippe Gryc. "what most people ignore is the bad effects of continuous sitting can't be undone by simply going to the gym, much like eating an apple doesn't cancel out the effects of smoking. Since many of us have little choice but to sit for long periods throughout the workday, we must implement solutions, such as active sitting."The updated 2023 Ergonomic & Active Chair Guide offers an overview of the pros and cons of the seven latest bestselling active designs on the market to help people set themselves up for a healthy start in the new year. It covers tilting chairs, kneeling chairs, saddle chairs, swaying chairs, perch stools, and ball chairs."Frequent movement causes muscle contraction. This increases blood flow, which results in better oxygenation, higher focus, and productivity" Gryc writes."The purpose of this post is to introduce readers to the concept of active sitting but also to serve as a guide to help them choose the active chair that will work best in the unique environment of their home or office," Gryc explained.About Phil Zen DesignPhil Zen Design is an online lifestyle-and-furniture retailer headquartered in Toronto. Phil Zen Design provides products and solutions to help people who work at home find the right balance between comfort, office practicalities, healthy living, and family cohesion. Phil Zen Design was founded by Philippe Gryc in 2019 with the goal of enabling a shift in interior cultures through the recommendation of outstanding and sustainable designs crafted to enhance yet simplify daily life.

Your 2023 Active & Ergonomic Office Chair Guide - Get Moving, Feel Better, Get More Done!