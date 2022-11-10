Submit Release
Why HAG Capisco Is So Iconic And What Customers Say About It - Phil Zen Design Blog Post Walks Through The Bestsellers

The HAG Capisco is a 2022 bestseller and an iconic design leading the market of active chairs for over 30 years

The HAG Capisco is a unusual chair and a very sucessful one, even 30 years later

The HAG Capisco with it's open design offers may ways to sit to stay active and healthy all day

Established as a seating icon for over 30 years, the chair is as popular and contemporary today as when it first launched.

Sitting on a regular chair for long hours is uncomfortable for many of us. The 90-degree angle between the torso and legs puts a lot of pressure on our lower back, hips, and abdomen.”
— Philippe Gryc
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the pandemic, wellness has never been more on people's minds. In popularity among people who work from home are office chairs designed to deliver many of the health benefits of moving while remaining seated. The Phil Zen Design blog post looks at the HAG Capisco, an iconic classic and all times bestselling design that keeps you active all day.

"Sitting on a regular chair for long hours is uncomfortable for many of us. The 90-degree angle between the torso and legs puts a lot of pressure on our lower back, hips, and abdomen." said post author Philippe Gryc. "Also, most chairs don't offer moving options due to their design. Peter Opsvik intended to break the mold and offer something new, versatile, ergonomic and active."

The blog post "Why our customers love the Capisco" offers customer reviews and detailed feedback from Phil Zen about why people love the HAG Capisco chair and what makes it truly unique.

"The chair induces frequent movement and causes muscle contraction. This increases blood flow, which results in better oxygenation, higher focus, and productivity." Gryc explained.

About Phil Zen Design

Phil Zen Design is an online lifestyle-and-furniture retailer headquartered in Toronto. Phil Zen Design provides products and solutions to help people who work at home find the right balance between comfort, office practicalities, healthy living, and family cohesion. Philippe Gryc founded Phil Zen Design in 2019 to enable a shift in interior cultures by recommending outstanding and sustainable designs crafted to enhance yet simplify daily life.

2022 Bestselling Office Chair HAG Capisco Explained

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


