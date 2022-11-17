Free Outplacement Package Offer from OutplacementPro
OutplacementPro announced they are offering a free outplacement package for organizations that may be faced with a downsizing or reduction-in-force event.DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OutplacementPro, a division of Prositions, Inc., utilizes the latest job search and placement technologies coupled with a highly experienced team of career coaches to help place candidates in suitable positions three times faster than the national average.
“Because of the recent economic downturn, many organizations are faced with the difficult decision to restructure or reduce their headcount as they move into 2023,” said Robin Salsberry, President of OutplacementPro. “This decision is even more difficult with the holiday season approaching. That’s why we decided to offer this complimentary outplacement package to organizations to try our services for free.”
Outplacement service packages include:
● Resume preparation and editing
● Career assessments
● Targeted job-search campaigns
● Social media and online networking training
● Virtual and in-person interview training and coaching
● Job offers and compensation negotiation coaching
● And more!
“We have over a decade of successful experience working with organizations to help their employees make this difficult transition,” said Jill Dillenburg, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Prositions, Inc. “We have placed thousands of candidates in record time and specialize in working with medium to small-size organizations that may never have used outplacement services before. We are confident that once you try our services for free, you’ll consider us as your partner if the need ever arises in the future.”
To register for this complimentary outplacement package, visit www.outplacementpro.com/try-us.
About OutplacementPro:
OutplacementPro is a division of Prositions, Inc. that utilizes the latest job search and placement technologies coupled with an experienced team of career experts to help quickly place candidates in suitable positions. ProCareerMentor, their technology platform, is combined with tailored programs for individual candidates, one-on-one coaching sessions with experienced coaches, and a variety of package options to help place candidates quickly and efficiently. For more information, visit www.outplacementpro.com.
About Prositions:
Prositions, Inc. is a leading provider of learning content and virtual training programs. They offer a complete range of HR consulting, software, and service solutions designed to engage, develop, and grow every organization’s most powerful resource: people. DashTrain, their full-featured Learning Management System (LMS), includes a library of over 7,000 micro and nanolearning modules. For more information or to preview the system and/or content, visit www.prositions.com.
