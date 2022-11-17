Wilderland Botanicals Releases New Burdock Root Tincture

Wilderland Botanicals Burdock Root for liver, kidney, bowel and lymphatic health Burdock root (Arctium lappa)

Herbal powerhouse, Burdock Root tincture created to support customers in liver, kidney, and lymphatic system detoxification.

Burdock root is a potent and natural purifier used to cleanse and purge toxins.” — Lauren Blackburn

WHITEHORSE, YT, CANADA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilderland Botanicals, a Canadian regenerative organic botanical farm, and natural healthcare product provider, today announces the release of its newest Burdock Root tincture.

Wilderland's Burdock Root tincture is a herbal detoxifier, which specifically targets the liver, kidneys, bowel, and lymphatic systems. This tincture is intended for customers who want to cleanse themselves naturally by removing harmful toxin accumulation.

“Toxins build up in each of us differently,” said Lauren Blackburn, Wilderland Botanicals Chief Flower Officer. “For some, these toxins accumulate in the liver and kidneys, which are the body’s first lines of defense. Burdock root is a potent and natural purifier used to cleanse these systems and purge toxins. For more information on Wilderland Botanicals and their products, visit wilderlandbotanicals.com.

- - -

About Wilderland Botanicals

Wilderland Botanicals is a Rhodiola rosea farm with a vision to improve the well-being of 1 million people worldwide with its 100% Canadian-grown, regenerative organic botanicals. Specializing in health and immunity-boosting herbs, Wilderland’s Circumpolar boreal location is strategically positioned North of the 60th Parallel. The unique combination of altitude, latitude, and longitude makes it one of the most ideal places on the planet to grow Rhodiola rosea and other native botanicals. Follow the brand online at wilderlandbotanicals.com.

About Burdock Root

Burdock (Arctium lappa), is known for its potent detoxification properties. To date, more than two hundred non-volatile compounds have been isolated from Arctium genus which aids the liver, kidney, lymphatic system, and bowel system in flushing out toxins. In addition, Burdock encourages digestion; nourishes gut flora; eases rheumatic conditions; and helps resolve skin issues such as acne and eczema.

