Wilderland Botanicals Releases New Alpine Cranberry Tincture

Wilderland Botanicals Alpine Cranberry for renal and circulatory health Alpine Cranberry (Vaccinium vitis-idaea), also known as Lingonberry

Alpine Cranberry tincture created to support customers with renal and circulatory health issues.

This tincture provides the extracted medicinal compounds of Alpine Cranberries to prevent and treat many renal and circulatory illnesses.” — Lauren Blackburn

WHITEHORSE, YT, CANADA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilderland Botanicals, a Canadian regenerative organic botanical farm, and natural healthcare product provider, today announces the release of its newest Alpine Cranberry tincture.

Wilderland's Alpine Cranberry tincture is a herbal detoxifier intended for customers who want to cleanse themselves and treat various renal and circulatory health issues naturally.

“Alpine Cranberry is a potent detoxifier,” said Lauren Blackburn, Wilderland Botanicals Chief Flower Officer. "In addition to flushing out toxins, this tincture provides the extracted medicinal compounds of Alpine Cranberries to prevent and treat many renal and circulatory illnesses including urinary tract infections, diabetes, and gout." For more information on Wilderland Botanicals and their products, visit wilderlandbotanicals.com.

- - -

About Wilderland Botanicals

Wilderland Botanicals is a Rhodiola rosea farm with a vision to improve the well-being of 1 million people worldwide with its 100% Canadian-grown, regenerative organic botanicals. Specializing in health and immunity-boosting herbs, Wilderland’s Circumpolar boreal location is strategically positioned North of the 60th Parallel. The unique combination of altitude, latitude, and longitude makes it one of the most ideal places on the planet to grow Rhodiola rosea and other native botanicals. Follow the brand online at wilderlandbotanicals.com.

About Alpine Cranberry

Alpine Cranberry (Vaccinium vitis-idaea); also recognised as Lingonberry and low-bush cranberry, is known for its potent antiseptic, antioxidant, and diuretic properties. Flush out toxins; prevent and treat urinary tract infections (UTIs), rheumatism, gout, diabetes, and osteoarthritis; inhibit kidney stone development; eliminate bacterial infections (including herpes replication); promote healthy circulation (treat Chronic Venous Insufficiency and Reynaud’s Disease); and manage blood sugar levels.

Wilderland Botanicals Media Contact:

Craig Blackburn, Chief of Brand & Community

Email: craig@wilderlandbotanicals.com

Wilderland Botanicals

Web: https://wilderlanbotanicals.com

Instagram & Facebook: @wilderland.botanicals