Wilderland Botanicals Launches Lion’s Mane Tincture

Wilderland Botanicals Lion's Mane premium mushroom tincture Lion's Mane (Hereceum cerasus) fruiting body

New dual-extracted Lion’s Mane tincture is for customers looking to improve their gut-nervous system health and support against neurodegenerative diseases.

This tincture leverages the power of Lion’s Mane to promote positive brain, nerve, and gut health.” — Lauren Blackburn

WHITEHORSE, YT, CANADA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilderland Botanicals, a Canadian regenerative organic botanical farm and natural health product provider, announces the arrival of its newest Lion’s Mane tincture.

Made of 100% organic ingredients, Wilderland's Lion’s Mane tincture is for customers who want to protect themselves from cognitive decline naturally. This new mushroom tincture extends Wilderland's line of herbal tinctures, which are all produced in small batches using dual extraction methods.

“People are looking for natural ways to strengthen their brain-gut connection,” said Lauren Blackburn, Wilderland Botanicals Chief Flower Officer. "Lion’s Mane is one of Nature’s most studied functional mushrooms supporting this relationship. This tincture leverages the power of Lion's Mane to promote positive brain and nerve health, treat and prevent diseases associated with aging nervous systems, and halt the progression of secondary damages resulting from traumatic brain injuries." For more information on Wilderland Botanicals and their products, visit wilderlandbotanicals.com.

About Wilderland Botanicals

Wilderland Botanicals is a Rhodiola rosea farm with a vision to improve the well-being of 1 million people worldwide with its 100% Canadian-grown, regenerative organic botanicals. Specializing in health and immunity-boosting herbs, Wilderland’s Circumpolar boreal location is strategically positioned North of the 60th Parallel. The unique combination of altitude, latitude, and longitude makes it one of the most ideal places on the planet to grow Rhodiola rosea and other native botanicals. Follow the brand online at wilderlandbotanicals.com.

About Lion’s Mane

Lion’s Mane is a powerful and functional mushroom traditionally used for its neuroprotective and neurogenerative properties. It is thought to improve focus; enhance memory; elevate mood, reduce mild symptoms of anxiety and depression; promote healthy gut flora; boost immunity, and protect against cognitive decline.

