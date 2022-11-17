Montgomery County Council Committee Meeting on November 17, 2022

MARYLAND, November 17 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

The joint Health and Human Services (HHS) and Education and Culture (E&C) Committee will meet on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. to receive an update on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. The discussion will focus on resources to ensure all students are successful.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair and Council President Gabe Albornoz, Council Vice President Evan Glass (Lead for Homelessness & Vulnerable Communities) and Councilmember Craig Rice.

The members of the E&C Committee include Chair Rice and Councilmembers Will Jawando (Lead for Libraries) and Nancy Navarro.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Blueprint for Maryland’s Future: More Resources to Ensure All Students are Successful

Briefing: The joint E&C and HHS Committee will receive an update on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. This meeting will focus on resources to ensure all students are successful. The Blueprint is Maryland's legislative framework to enable school systems from pre-kindergarten through grade 12 to perform as the best school systems in the world.

The committee met on Oct. 31 to discuss early childhood education and related early care and education initiatives, and on Oct. 24 to receive a presentation covering recent steps taken to meet the Blueprint requirements and discuss student pathways and teacher readiness. The committee also met on Oct. 3 to receive an update on high-quality and diverse teachers. These meetings followed the committee's first comprehensive briefing on the Blueprint that was held on March 10.

Approximately $3.8 billion is provided during a 10-year period to support specific education policy recommendations in five key areas: high-quality early childhood education and expansion; high-quality and diverse teachers and leaders; college and career readiness pathways; more resources to ensure all students are successful; and governance and accountability.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.

The Council recommends that residents, who choose to attend in-person Council or committee meetings, get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. If this is not possible, virtual participation is encouraged.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.