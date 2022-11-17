Judy Ikels' DEATH IN WARTIME CHINA: A DAUGHTER'S DISCOVERY Brings Forward The Forgotten Story Of An American War Hero
EINPresswire.com/ -- Judy Goodman Ikels has always assumed that the only details surrounding the life of her late birth father, William H. Wallace Jr., would be found in the discovery of a tattered article in the Dallas Morning News.
But on a fateful day in 2016, a simple email from an interested stranger would uncover a World where her father continues to be revered as a hero. Judy would board a plane to Kunming, China, where her father is honored with a mountain memorial that heralds the bravery of a man who sacrificed his life to save his entire B-24 Liberator crew during the China-Burma-India conflict of World War II.
This journey would welcome her to the country as the daughter of an important hero and lead her to create the new book DEATH IN WARTIME CHINA: A DAUGHTER'S DISCOVERY, currently available via Amazon everywhere, published by Wheatmark.
Synopsis:
On June 10, 1944, a B-24 Liberator bomber loses its engines following a raid on Japanese forces. The pilot, 2nd Lt. William H. Wallace Jr., sacrifices himself to save the lives of his seven crew members. He leaves behind a wife and an unborn daughter, Judy.
Seventy-one years later, Judy receives an email from a stranger who is working on a memorial project for World War II soldiers who served in China. Beyond reading old newspaper accounts and quiet family conversations, Judy has never fully explored what happened to her birth father, but the stranger's questions kindle a deep desire to learn more.
DEATH IN WARTIME CHINA: A DAUGHTER'S DISCOVERY weaves together Bill Wallace's odyssey as an airman with his daughter's journey of reconnection. By turns moving and thought-provoking, Judy's story paints a picture of quiet heroism, friendship that spans oceans, and love that survives death.
Ryan Levey/Shaili Priya
But on a fateful day in 2016, a simple email from an interested stranger would uncover a World where her father continues to be revered as a hero. Judy would board a plane to Kunming, China, where her father is honored with a mountain memorial that heralds the bravery of a man who sacrificed his life to save his entire B-24 Liberator crew during the China-Burma-India conflict of World War II.
This journey would welcome her to the country as the daughter of an important hero and lead her to create the new book DEATH IN WARTIME CHINA: A DAUGHTER'S DISCOVERY, currently available via Amazon everywhere, published by Wheatmark.
Synopsis:
On June 10, 1944, a B-24 Liberator bomber loses its engines following a raid on Japanese forces. The pilot, 2nd Lt. William H. Wallace Jr., sacrifices himself to save the lives of his seven crew members. He leaves behind a wife and an unborn daughter, Judy.
Seventy-one years later, Judy receives an email from a stranger who is working on a memorial project for World War II soldiers who served in China. Beyond reading old newspaper accounts and quiet family conversations, Judy has never fully explored what happened to her birth father, but the stranger's questions kindle a deep desire to learn more.
DEATH IN WARTIME CHINA: A DAUGHTER'S DISCOVERY weaves together Bill Wallace's odyssey as an airman with his daughter's journey of reconnection. By turns moving and thought-provoking, Judy's story paints a picture of quiet heroism, friendship that spans oceans, and love that survives death.
Ryan Levey/Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other