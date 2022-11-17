Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,159 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,925 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: Research station hosting groundbreaking for new industry-leading Christmas Tree Improvement Center

With the establishment of the new Christmas Tree Improvement Center, the Upper Mountain Research Station aims to be the undisputed best source for the world’s most genetically superior Fraser fir Christmas trees. The center is the next big step after decades of Fraser fir research.

That research has included seed orchards on the station, and the new center will house a seed bank that is expected to be the nation’s only source for certified Fraser fir seeds. The seed bank will serve as a clearinghouse of sorts where growers or tree nurseries can find seeds with refined genetics to produce trees with traits preferred by growers and customers.

The center is expected to have a positive economic effect on the industry.

The N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission recently announced a $383,685 grant award to make the Christmas Tree Improvement Center possible. A check presentation will be part of the event.

You just read:

Media Advisory: Research station hosting groundbreaking for new industry-leading Christmas Tree Improvement Center

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.