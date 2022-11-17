Media Advisory: Research station hosting groundbreaking for new industry-leading Christmas Tree Improvement Center

With the establishment of the new Christmas Tree Improvement Center, the Upper Mountain Research Station aims to be the undisputed best source for the world’s most genetically superior Fraser fir Christmas trees. The center is the next big step after decades of Fraser fir research.

That research has included seed orchards on the station, and the new center will house a seed bank that is expected to be the nation’s only source for certified Fraser fir seeds. The seed bank will serve as a clearinghouse of sorts where growers or tree nurseries can find seeds with refined genetics to produce trees with traits preferred by growers and customers.

The center is expected to have a positive economic effect on the industry.

The N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission recently announced a $383,685 grant award to make the Christmas Tree Improvement Center possible. A check presentation will be part of the event.