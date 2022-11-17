Ohio’s Butler County Regional Transit Authority Tackles Growth with OpenGov Online Procurement Software
Ohio’s Butler County Regional Transit Authority was growing but couldn’t increase staff. The solution: modernizing with OpenGov online procurement software.OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohio’s Butler County Regional Transit Authority (BCRTA) was growing but unable to increase employee headcount. The Executive Director knew he had to leverage online procurement software as a workforce multiplier. After hearing about the neighboring Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority’s partnership, he found the solution in OpenGov Procurement, the leader in modern cloud software for our government agencies.
BCRTA serves the southwest Ohio cities of Hamilton, Middletown, and Oxford, including Miami University. As the system grew, staff also were dealing with more procurements spurred by federal funds. They needed a new software solution to streamline the end-to-end process to ensure current staff could keep up with a growing workload. They needed OpenGov Procurement.
BCRTA staff has much to look forward to with OpenGov Procurement, including increasing the department’s overall efficiency with digital bid templates, automated workflows that will free logjams in the solicitation development process, and a stronger contract management system. By modernizing the procurement system, BCRTA staff can go 100% paperless and spend 75% less time writing RFPs and bids. Plus, they will eliminate the worry of missing term dates, deadlines, or insurance certificate expirations thanks to automated contract management calendar notifications and alerts. By saving time on day-to-day tasks, staff will have more time for strategic initiatives.
Butler County Regional Transit Authority joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
