Canopy Kentucky Certifies its First Three “Good Businesses”

More than two dozen more companies expected to earn impact certification by end of 2022

I firmly believe businesses have an opportunity to change the world for good through the way they treat their employees, community and environment” — Scott Koloms, Canopy KY Founder and CEO

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three Kentucky companies are now officially part of the Good Business Movement.

Emsana RX, Fieldtrip and Wildly Rising are the first three companies to become Canopy Certified as socially and environmentally responsible businesses.

The Canopy Certified Program, which launched in June, is an online certification that guides Kentucky businesses of any size and industry towards achieving measurable social and environmental “Good” and cultivating more ethical, transparent, and inclusive business practices.

The Canopy Certified Program provides a framework for businesses to examine and improve their own practices and be recognized for their verified efforts. Companies complete a series of requirements and questions within the four certification tracks: Culture, Leadership, Governance, and External Impact. Once enrolled, companies establish and demonstrate the required social and environmental commitments, and Canopy provides engaging and up to date educational resources and meaningful support, built into the online platform, along the way.

“I firmly believe businesses have an opportunity to change the world for good through the way they treat their employees, community and environment,” Scott Koloms, Founder & CEO of Canopy KY, said. “That’s why we created the Canopy Certification Seal. Customers can be confident their dollars are supporting companies that care about the community, planet, and future.”

The first group of companies ranges widely in size and scope. Emsana RX, a new pharmacy benefit coordinator, established to serve large, self-insured companies, was the first to be certified. Fieldtrip, a Louisville-based branding, and marketing agency, and WildlyRising, an executive coaching consultancy, followed soon after.

“Everything in the business world is changing, and leaders must adapt to thrive,” said Jane Pfeiffer, Founder and President of Fieldtrip. “Becoming a member of Canopy is more than certification. It’s a promise to the agency team, our clients, and our community that doing good business means more than creating jobs and profit. Fieldtrip is committed to creating a positive impact for our employees personally and professionally as well as taking care of our finances, society, and environment.”

Canopy is part of an international movement to encourage, support and certify social and environmental responsibility in the corporate world, with B Corporation certification being the best-known example. Canopy’s goal is to put Kentucky at the forefront of the Good Business movement by creating a state-level certification that’s more accessible, supportive, and relevant to local companies.

“What if we were first in Good Business?” Koloms said. “It’s a great opportunity to be an economic driver for our state.”

To date, there are 70 companies at various stages of the certification process. Canopy KY expects 30 companies will become Canopy Certified by the end of the year.

For more information on the Canopy Certification process, visit https://canopyky.org/certification/.

