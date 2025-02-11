Fleur de Lis Communications elevates Meg Wenning to Partner

Fleur de Lis Communications is a strategic communications firm focusing on telling the stories of people and organizations that are making their community better. Meg Wenning, newest partner at Fleur de Lis Communications

Wenning leads firm’s growing social media portfolio

I love helping our clients tell their stories in multiple ways, and I’m grateful FDLC has given me the chance to do that.” — Meg Wenning

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fleur de Lis Communications (FDLC), a strategic communications firm with offices in Louisville and Bloomington, IN, has expanded its ownership, adding team member Meg Wenning as an equity partner.

Wenning, a native of New Albany, IN, joined FDLC in August of 2022, after a successful career in public education. After graduating from Indiana University, Wenning taught at elementary schools in Southern Indiana and New Jersey, as well as leading teacher workgroups and professional development. The communication skills she developed in that role made her a perfect fit for FDLC, where she helped the firm expand into social media strategy and management.

“Meg brings us a unique perspective and makes us better across our entire operation,” said FDLC President Bill Shory. “We – and our clients – are inspired by the work she produces, we value her insight, and we love working alongside her. We’re fortunate to now have her in business with us.”

Shory co-founded FDLC in 2020 after a 25-year career in television news, alongside Tara Leigh Goode, a veteran in corporate and government communications. In 2022, former WAVE-TV anchor Taylor Durden joined the ownership team, which now also includes Wenning.

FDLC focuses on telling the stories of people and organizations who are having a positive impact, with four primary offerings: messaging, public relations, content creation and social media. Wenning has grown FDLC’s social media team and portfolio, while also coordinating the firm’s visual design offerings and lending her expertise to other aspects of FDLC engagements as well.

“I love helping our clients tell their stories in multiple ways, and I’m grateful FDLC has given me the chance to do that,” Wenning said. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside Bill, Tara and Taylor to build our team and our impact.”

Wenning serves clients across FDLC’s portfolio from the firm’s location in Bloomington, which she established in 2024.



About Fleur de Lis Communications

Fleur de Lis Communications, LLC is a strategic communications firm offering public relations, messaging strategy, content creation, and social media strategy. We’re a human-centered communications firm working to help people and companies make the community better. Meet our team, see our work, and learn how we can help at www.FDLComms.com.

