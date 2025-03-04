Hillerich & Bradsby Co. introduce Bionic® RelaxGrip 2.0 DX golf glove

Bionic® RelaxGrip 2.0 DX golf glove Bionic® RelaxGrip 2.0 DX golf glove Bionic® RelaxGrip 2.0 DX golf glove Women's

Latest product in H&B’s golf glove line features improved fit and performance design

Customers have loved this innovative addition to other gloves in our golf line, so it was important for us to not leave the RelaxGrip 2.0 out of the party.” — Bionic Gloves Director, Stephen Benoit

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Hillerich & Bradsby Co. (H&B) announced the launch of the Bionic® RelaxGrip 2.0 DX golf glove, the latest in its award-winning line of glove products. The original RelaxGrip® 2.0 glove offers golfers an added relaxation layer to their hand, providing instant control and balance. The new RelaxGrip® 2.0 DX makes a great product even better with the innovative and patented Dual Expansion Zone on the thumb for a better fit and feel. The RelaxGrip 2.0 DX is available in black/white for men and caramel/white for women.

“The RelaxGrip 2.0 DX golf glove is the latest in our line of gloves that adds the Dual Expansion Zone to the thumb,” said Bionic Gloves’ Director, Stephen Benoit. “Customers have loved this innovative addition to other gloves in our golf line, so it was important for us to not leave the RelaxGrip 2.0 out of the party. We are extremely excited to release the latest version of this glove and to hear our customers feedback from the green.”

The Dual Expansion Zone Thumb, a one-of-a-kind feature that has never been offered in the golf world before Bionic Gloves developed and added it to their golf line, is patented and adjusts to any size thumb’s length and width, delivering a first in class fit, feel and performance. Bionic has also brought back the customer favorite patented relief padding system on the fingers and palm to help even out the contour of the hands, providing a better grip through all conditions. RelaxGrip 2.0 DX gloves feature a patented pre-rotated finger design that follows the natural closure of the hand allowing for ease of movement and reduced hand fatigue as well as terrycloth micro-pads inside to wick away moisture and keep hands drier. The Japanese synthetic honeycomb material adds dimension to the finish, giving your fashion game a subtle edge. Lycra web and motion zones enhance breathability, dexterity, and flexibility.

RelaxGrip 2.0 DX golf gloves are available in men’s sizes LH S-3XL, LH Cadet S-XL and RH S-3XL and in women’s sizes LH and RH S-XL. The RelaxGrip 2.0 DX Golf Glove has an MSRP of $19.99. Orders placed on BionicGloves.com that are over $75 are eligible for free shipping. View product images HERE. They can be purchased at www.bionicgloves.com.

About Bionic Gloves

Bionic Gloves, a division of Hillerich & Bradsby Co., was founded over 20 years ago and designs gloves for many activities including golf, fitness, cycling, and gardening. The award-winning gloves designed by a leading orthopedic hand specialist feature patented, performance-enhancing innovations such as an anatomical relief pad system, pre-rotated finger design, motion zones, and dual expansion zone. For more information, visit bionicgloves.com or follow @bionicgloves on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (X).

About Hillerich & Bradsby Co.

Hillerich & Bradsby Co. is a fifth-generation, family-owned company, and manufacturer of sporting goods with roots dating to 1856. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, the company makes Louisville Slugger® wood bats for Wilson Sporting Goods. H&B also owns and operates the world-class Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory in downtown Louisville and its sister attraction, Barrels & Billets, a bourbon blending experience. The company designs and sells Bionic Gloves® for a variety of sports and activities.

