Loren Data Corp. Expands its Management Team to Support its Growth

LD.COM ECGrid by Loren Data

Loren Data Corp., a leader in B2B messaging platform technology, has announced changes to its management team to continue driving growth and innovation.

We are excited to be strengthening our management team as we continue to encourage our company’s growth.” — Todd Gould

MARINA DEL RAY, CA, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jon Gatrell has joined Loren Data as Chief Product Officer. An experienced industry leader, Jon has extensive experience running product and delivery teams in the supply chain industry for companies such as Inovis and Stonebranch.

Kristine Simpson has been contributing to Loren Data’s success since 2000 and has been promoted to General Manager, VP Human Resources. She will drive organizational design, talent acquisition/development and operational compliance.

Michelle Jacobson, having served in multiple leadership roles over 20+ years in IT/ EDI with companies such as TIE Kinetix, has joined the team as VP of Applications & Customer Experience. Michelle now leads Loren Data’s overall customer experience and applications as well as product management for the Transformation-as-a-Service platform.

Lastly, Linda Comito Moore has joined the company from mdf commerce/Intertrade, as Director of Sales & Marketing, with more than 20 years of experience in the IT and Network tech sector. She is responsible for corporate messaging to Loren Data’s growing number of customers and partners.

“We are excited to be strengthening our management team as we continue to encourage our company’s growth,” said Todd Gould, CEO and Founder of Loren Data. “The addition of these industry veterans will be instrumental in capitalizing on our strengths in the market and positioning us for an exceptional future.”

About Loren Data Corp.: Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B eCommerce and secure transaction network company, providing innovative, efficient, and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate with an integrated supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web services offerings – ECGrid – Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI and B2B messaging platform for Managed Service Providers and Global 2000 companies to transact business with their trading partners with rich API support and legacy network connections.