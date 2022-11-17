Re: St. Albans Barracks/ Directed Patrol- DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2006611

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/17/2022 at approximately 2122 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 105 by Colton Rd, Sheldon VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Juvenile

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/17/2022 at approximately 2000 – 2130 hours, The Vermont State Police were conducting a directed patrol in the location of Route 105 in the towns of Sheldon and Enosburg. At 2122 hours, Troopers initiated a traffic stop in the location of Route 105 by Colton Rd for a speeding violation as well as being unable to maintain its lane of travel. The operator was a juvenile (18) out of Enosburg. The operator displayed several indicators of impairment and was screened for DUI. The operator was subsequently placed into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.

The operator was then released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.

As a result of the directed patrol, 8 vehicles were stopped for motor vehicle violations. 5 VCVC's were issued and one operator was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/12/2022 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov