Re: St. Albans Barracks/ Directed Patrol- DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2006611
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/17/2022 at approximately 2122 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 105 by Colton Rd, Sheldon VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Juvenile
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/17/2022 at approximately 2000 – 2130 hours, The Vermont State Police were conducting a directed patrol in the location of Route 105 in the towns of Sheldon and Enosburg. At 2122 hours, Troopers initiated a traffic stop in the location of Route 105 by Colton Rd for a speeding violation as well as being unable to maintain its lane of travel. The operator was a juvenile (18) out of Enosburg. The operator displayed several indicators of impairment and was screened for DUI. The operator was subsequently placed into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.
The operator was then released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.
As a result of the directed patrol, 8 vehicles were stopped for motor vehicle violations. 5 VCVC's were issued and one operator was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/12/2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
