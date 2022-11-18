rSchoolToday and Meta Work Together on Social Media Safety
Gameday Tips connect high school families to resources for safe, supportive use of Meta’s social platformsMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rSchoolToday, makers of the most-adopted software platform and mobile app for high school activities, are now collaborating with Meta to share social media safety tools with teens and their families.
The campaign connects Meta’s resource library to local communities nationwide through the Company’s network of partner high schools who use rSchoolToday software to manage, coordinate, and market their extracurricular activities.
Resources include links to an education hub featuring articles from subject-matter experts, supervision settings, and conversation starters to help parents and guardians have meaningful discussions on media wellness with their young adult.
The campaign, which launched late October, utilizes rSchoolToday’s proprietary notifications system to deliver the right message at the right time in a hyper-local way - as families plan to attend an event at their school - ultimately helping them talk about good online habits when they are most likely to be using Meta’s social apps to share their experiences.
“It’s hard to think of another issue that can have more of a positive impact than helping families navigate the ever-changing world of social media,” said rSchoolToday Chief Marketing Officer, Romy Glazer. “Getting into college, playing sports at the next level, even future employment are opportunities that are now impacted by social media use. As more and more schools choose rSchool to help them tackle their challenges on and off the field, it’s our goal to make sure they have the resources they need. We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with the team at Meta on an effort like this.”
“Our team is encouraged to see student athletes using Instagram and Facebook to share stories of success, build communities and get inspired by others. As they do, we want to be there supporting those who support them: parents, guardians, and family members. Working with rSchoolToday will help us share education and resources to do just that.” - Dev Sethi, Director, Sports Partnerships, Meta
Beyond the initiative, rSchoolToday’s support efforts for local schools include the launch of its donations platform, $40M Dash campaign, and revenue sharing program, which returned over $300,000 to enrollees earlier this month.
About rSchoolToday:
rSchoolToday is a 23-year-old company providing an integrated suite of 25 cloud-hosted Software and Mobile App solutions to the K–12 and college education market. rSchool’s Sports Management Platform includes the most widely adopted athletic scheduler in the US. The company currently serves over 11,000 schools and 15 state athletic associations.
