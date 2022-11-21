CoreStack Provides Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Customers With NextGen Cloud Governance and Management
CoreStack is Powered by Oracle Cloud and Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace
CoreStack’s commitment to innovation with Oracle Cloud and quality execution with their leading-edge cloud governance solution can help our mutual customers meet critical business needs”BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that its NextGen Cloud Governance platform has achieved “Powered by Oracle Cloud” Expertise and is now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. The CoreStack platform enables AI-powered cloud governance and management to provide customers with data-driven actionable intelligence into various business-critical facets of cloud.
— David Hicks, Group Vice President, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Dev, Oracle
CoreStack offers added value to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers with these key benefits:
• Implementation of well-architected framework
• Cloud security support from development to deployment using ShiftLeft and IaC
• Continuous monitoring with the ability to flag violations in real-time and remediate based on standard and custom policies
• Incident management via integration with ITSM tools such as ServiceNow and Jira
• Full support for standard templates with the ability to build custom templates
• Support for industry regulations, benchmarks and standards
• Standardization, enforcement, and remediation across all cloud resources through tagging, making every resource visible and accountable
Deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, the CoreStack platform is built on the values of CHAIN (Continuous, Holistic, Autonomous, Integrated and Nimble) to provide proactive and preemptive cloud governance for broad and deep visibility across cloud financial management (FinOps), security operations (SecOps), and cloud operations (CloudOps).
Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, integration, security, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.
“As a NextGen cloud governance provider, we empower enterprises to predictably increase top-line revenues, improve bottom-line efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge,” said Parul Chheda, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at CoreStack. “Our participation in Oracle PartnerNetwork further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of CoreStack’s solutions. We look forward to leveraging the power of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to help us achieve our business goals.”
"The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community," said David Hicks, Group Vice President, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "CoreStack’s commitment to innovation with Oracle Cloud and quality execution with their leading-edge cloud governance solution can help our mutual customers meet critical business needs."
”Powered by Oracle Cloud” Expertise recognizes OPN members with solutions deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. For partners earning the “Powered by Oracle Cloud” Expertise, this achievement offers customers confidence that the partner's application is supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SLA, enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.
About CoreStack
CoreStack provides a NextGen Cloud Governance platform that empowers enterprises to predictably increase top-line revenues, improve bottom-line efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge through AI-powered real-time cloud governance on autopilot. CoreStack's FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud capabilities, enabling reporting, recommendation, and remediation and providing single pane-of-glass governance across multi-cloud. Through executive dashboards for comprehensive real-time insights, CoreStack delivers transformative value such as 40% increase in operational efficiencies, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% security assurance and compliance. CoreStack helps 500+ global enterprises govern $2+ billion in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork
