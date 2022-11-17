A Dream Wish Granted for 7-year-old Cancer Fighting Kayson
Battling cancer nearly all his life, Kayson's Wish for a Disney Cruise is coming true.
To truly understand the depth of the plea, 'Help Us Find A Cure', your life must be touched by someone who has a disease for which there is no cure.”NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In January sweet 6 year old Kayson who has been battling cancer nearly his entire life, was made an Honorary Police Boat Captain by the North Miami Police Department in an amazing event on Biscayne Bay. He had recently relapsed and was less than a month out of brain surgery to remove a new tumor.
— Silvia Dominguez Vanni, Founder
His 7th Birthday was celebrated with a grand Spongebob themed Celebration at the Heroes Hangout, Mystic Force Foundation’s Childhood Cancer Haven where Kayson was surprised with a Disney Cruise. This has been his dream for years. After another brain surgery last month, he and his family are finally going on the cruise of his dreams this Thursday, November 17th. All will meet at his home at 12:00pm where family & friends will be ready for a grand send off. He will be escorted to the Port of Miami by the North Miami Police Department. Two photographers of Davide DePas Productions will join them on the cruise to capture all of the special and exciting moments along the way. The Foundation is very thankful to the donor who wishes to remain anonymous for helping to grant Kayson's Dream Wish.
Kayson was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer at 16 months old. He underwent years of grueling treatments and then relapsed to the brain in 2018. After surgery to remove the brain tumor, more chemotherapy, radiation to the brain, immunotherapy and stem cell transplant he was declared cancer free. Then in December 2021 he relapsed once again, this time with a lethal secondary cancer, a High Grade Glioma. He had surgery to remove the tumor in December and one month later the tumor came back with a vengeance, just as large as it was the month before. He underwent another brain surgery and more treatment. This past month he relapsed with another brain tumor. The surgeons were unable to remove the entire tumor and have now told the family that there are no more treatment options. But the family continues to have Hope and pray for a miracle, and the Mystic Force Foundation will continue to do everything possible to brighten his days.
The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Salvatore lost his battle with cancer in 2011 but his legacy continues to change the lives of all children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation’s 14-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. They are also celebrating the 4th Anniversary of The Heroes Hangout, a Childhood Cancer Haven located in North Miami Beach that supports children and their families battling cancer throughout South Florida. It is the Foundation’s mission to keep children battling cancer as happy as possible as they search for a cure for all childhood cancers.
We ask the media to please join us to share Kayson’s story and make the send off to his Dream Wish .
12:00pm
2801 NW 97th Street
Miami, FL 33147
Approximately 12:45 at the
Port Of Miami
Ship – Disney Dream
A GoFundMe account has been established to help with Kayson's medical bills, please visit: https://gofund.me/b42f5631
North Miami Police Department's Captain Kayson