Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,981 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, November 16 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

November 16, 2022

Convened at 10 A.M.

Recessed to the Call of the Chair

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Bridget Kosierowski.

 

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 242     Rules

                   

HB 2924   Education

HB 2925   State Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 243        Originated in the Committee on Rules

 

Bill Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

SB 1212

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

SB 1212

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 240

A Resolution impeaching Lawrence Samuel Krasner, District Attorney of Philadelphia, for misbehavior in office; and providing for the appointment of trial managers.

 

Motion to Adjourn

Until November 30, 2022

At 10:59 P.M. (Harris)

 

 

   85 – 107

           A05891 (ECKER)

                             107 – 85

 

 

 

                                                                                                     107 – 85

HR 243

A Resolution amending the Rules of the House of Representatives, further providing for members' and employees' expenses; and amending the Temporary Rules of the House of Representatives, further providing for applicability, for voting by designation on the floor of the House, for voting by designation in committee, for remote participation and for expiration.

 

Motion to Adjourn

Until November 30, 2022

At 10:59 P.M. (McClinton)

 

 

  84 – 109

Motion to Suspend Rules to

Divide HR 243 (McClinton)

 

  162 – 31      

HR 243 Part A – Page 1,

Lines 12 - 19 and Page 2, Line 1 - 18

 

                                                                      191 – 1

HR 243 Part B – Remainder of

Resolution

 

                                                                    109 – 83

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives Recessed to the Call of the Chair.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.