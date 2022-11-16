Daily Session Report for Wednesday, November 16, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, November 16 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
November 16, 2022
Convened at 10 A.M.
Recessed to the Call of the Chair
Opening Prayer by Representative Bridget Kosierowski.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 242 Rules
HB 2924 Education
HB 2925 State Government
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 243 Originated in the Committee on Rules
Bill Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
SB 1212
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
SB 1212
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution impeaching Lawrence Samuel Krasner, District Attorney of Philadelphia, for misbehavior in office; and providing for the appointment of trial managers.
Until November 30, 2022
At 10:59 P.M. (Harris)
85 – 107
107 – 85
107 – 85
A Resolution amending the Rules of the House of Representatives, further providing for members' and employees' expenses; and amending the Temporary Rules of the House of Representatives, further providing for applicability, for voting by designation on the floor of the House, for voting by designation in committee, for remote participation and for expiration.
Motion to Adjourn
Until November 30, 2022
At 10:59 P.M. (McClinton)
84 – 109
Motion to Suspend Rules to
Divide HR 243 (McClinton)
162 – 31
HR 243 Part A – Page 1,
Lines 12 - 19 and Page 2, Line 1 - 18
191 – 1
HR 243 Part B – Remainder of
Resolution
109 – 83
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives Recessed to the Call of the Chair.