Daily Session Report for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, November 16 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

November 16, 2022

Convened at 10 A.M.

Recessed to the Call of the Chair

Opening Prayer by Representative Bridget Kosierowski.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 242 Rules

HB 2924 Education

HB 2925 State Government

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 243 Originated in the Committee on Rules

Bill Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

SB 1212

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

SB 1212

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 240 A Resolution impeaching Lawrence Samuel Krasner, District Attorney of Philadelphia, for misbehavior in office; and providing for the appointment of trial managers. Motion to Adjourn Until November 30, 2022 At 10:59 P.M. (Harris) 85 – 107 A05891 (ECKER) 107 – 85 107 – 85 HR 243 A Resolution amending the Rules of the House of Representatives, further providing for members' and employees' expenses; and amending the Temporary Rules of the House of Representatives, further providing for applicability, for voting by designation on the floor of the House, for voting by designation in committee, for remote participation and for expiration. Motion to Adjourn Until November 30, 2022 At 10:59 P.M. (McClinton) 84 – 109 Motion to Suspend Rules to Divide HR 243 (McClinton) 162 – 31 HR 243 Part A – Page 1, Lines 12 - 19 and Page 2, Line 1 - 18 191 – 1 HR 243 Part B – Remainder of Resolution 109 – 83

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives Recessed to the Call of the Chair.