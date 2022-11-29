WBE Canada Announces 2022 Excellence Awards Winners
WBE Canada announces the winners of the 2022 Excellence Awards celebrated during it’s 13th National Conference, November 9-10.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) is excited to announce the winners of this year’s Excellence Awards celebrated during its 13th National Conference “Roadmap to Success: It Starts With Us” held in person at the Toronto Congress Centre, November 9-10th, 2022.
WBE Canada’s Excellence Awards showcase and celebrate achievements in supplier diversity amongst its Certified Women-Owned Businesses and Corporate and Government Member Organizations. Over 330 conference attendees were on hand to applaud the incredible accomplishments of women-owned businesses and the outstanding progress its corporate and government members are making in supplier diversity, creating opportunities for WBEs in their supply chains, and helping drive Canada’s economic recovery and growth.
Setting the tone for this year’s Excellence Awards was Andrea Robinson, President and CEO, Robinson Global Management Inc. and the winner of the 2021 Top WBE Supplier Excellence Award. Andrea shared her journey as a female entrepreneur starting out, her determination, the value of being a certified WBE and her relentless challenging of the status quo… all leading to her amazing success story of today.
To kick off the celebrations, WBE Canada President and CEO, Silvia Pencak, recognized the long-standing commitment of WBE Canada’s founding members, Accenture, BMO, IBM, Nokia, RBC, Telus, TD Bank and GM, thanking them for their championing of supplier diversity and their continuing support of Canada’s women-owned enterprises.
Following are this year’s Excellence Award Winners (in order of presentation):
• 2022 President’s Award – Trade Commissioner Services, Global Affairs Canada
• 2022 Top Volunteer – Jen McAvoy, Vice President, Client Engagement, Cotton Candy
• 2022 WBE Leaders – Ann Baiden, Innovatex Solutions; Marte Belisle, SommEvents; Maryse Benhoff, BG Communications International Inc.
• 2022 WBE Canada Champion – City of Toronto
• 2022 Top Supplier Diversity Leader – Jessica Grey, Supplier Diversity Lead, RBC
• 2022 WBE Rising Star – Swoon
• 2022 Most Improved Supplier Diversity Program – ABC Technologies
• 2022 Top WBE Supplier – BG Communications International Inc.
• 2022 Top Corporation – BMO
Congratulations to all winners of the 2022 Excellence Awards.
Thank you to all our sponsors for making WBE Canada’s 2022 National Conference and Excellence Awards a huge success and unforgettable experience. After 3 years it was exciting to bring our communities together in person to share in new knowledge, thought leadership, networking and important conversations as we navigate the “Road to Success”.
About WBE Canada
WBE Canada certifies Canadian businesses that are at least 51% owned, managed and controlled by women and introduces them to opportunities with corporations. To learn more about how we support women-owned businesses visit the WBE Canada website at http://wbecanada.ca
If you are a mid-size or large company looking to support women-owned businesses through procurement opportunities, we want to hear from you. To learn more about how you can get involved, contact us at membership@wbecanada.ca
Marketing Team
WBE Canada
+1 416-646-6233
marketing@wbecanada.ca
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other
Twitter
Facebook