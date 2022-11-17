Convoso Growth Spurs Hire of President to Lead Expansion
SaaS innovator adds Scott Sullivan to head executive team for continued company and AI product development
We have some very ambitious initiatives underway, especially in the area of AI. Scott is well-suited to lead this effort. His on-the-ground management style is a perfect fit for the needs of Convoso.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Convoso, SaaS innovator in outbound call center solutions, welcomes Scott Sullivan as the new President of the Company. Scott brings deep critical experience and skills to guide development of the software business and further product innovations, including the Company's AI-based IVA (Intelligent Virtual Agent) solutions. Current CEO and Co-Founder Nima Hakimi will focus on further building industry and customer relationships and continuing to chart the company’s global growth strategies.
— Nima Hakimi, Convoso CEO and Co-Founder
“Our entire leadership team is excited about the level of experience and capabilities Scott brings to Convoso,” said Nima Hakimi, CEO & Co-Founder. “We have some very ambitious initiatives underway, especially in the area of AI, and Scott is well-suited to lead this effort. His on-the-ground management style is a perfect fit for the needs of Convoso at this time as we focus on long and short term goals.”
Scott brings more than 25 years’ experience in building and growing technology companies globally. His portfolio includes roles as CEO, with sales executive experience in private equity-backed and publicly traded companies. Fun Fact: Scott is a former Marine Tank Commander and avid Spartan and Tough Mudder Racer.
In collaboration with the executive team, Scott will lead continued development of highly scalable and resilient systems focused on customer success and satisfaction. He will spearhead scaling the global team to support aggressive acquisition of new customers and partners, while expanding the footprint of Convoso’s addressable market through continued technological advancement.
“I recently jumped in feet first,” Scott Sullivan said, “to collaborate with the leadership team about company direction and the best road map to take us where we want to go. We look forward to harnessing operational efficiencies to achieve the company’s rapid growth and innovation goals.”
About Scott Sullivan
Prior to joining Convoso, Scott, as the CEO of Intera Group, ran three companies for the Private Equity firm Patriarch Partners. Scott also was President and CEO of VidSoft (acquired by Citrix Systems). In addition, as the Chief of Staff for SprintRay, Scott focused on building out their strategy for the 3D Dental Space.
Scott began his career as a Marine Corps Tank Commander, where he trained and led Marines around the world. Scott started his commercial journey as a robotics engineer for Digital Equipment Corporation and holds two patents for machine vision.
Outside of work, Scott is a mentor with American Corporate Partners (ACP), which helps service members who are transitioning out of the military and into the commercial world. Scott is also an avid Tough Mudder and Spartan racer. Scott holds degrees in electro-mechanical engineering, economics, and a master’s in management science from Lesley University.
About Convoso
Convoso is the industry leader of omnichannel contact center software for sales and lead generation teams. Since 2006, Convoso has continuously innovated its cloud based dialer solution to help outbound call centers drive profitability while supporting compliance with TCPA and other regulations. Convoso’s IVA is now in Beta.
Cory Plachy
Convoso
press@convoso.com