The Sun Company Earns Recognition as a Public Benefit Corporation
The designation recognizes companies that promote social and public good and operate in a sustainable and responsible manner.
We have to provide solutions that not only change the planet physically but address how we do business together.”TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sun Company is proud to join purpose-forward companies like Ben & Jerry's, Patagonia, The Body Shop and Kickstarter in being designated a Public Benefit Corporation. The classification, created as an ethical step toward supporting socially committed companies, recognizes corporate entities making a positive impact on society.
— Joley Michaelson, CEO of The Sun Company
Driven by values like connectedness, responsibility, grit, gratitude and integrity, The Sun Company empowers people to build a better tomorrow by providing cleaner, more sustainable and more affordable energy sources that benefit our communities and our planet. The company's mission – to accelerate, democratize and optimize the mass adoption of renewable solutions – has already led to revolutionary, off-grid flow battery technology and integrated energy ecosystems with adaptable residential and commercial applications.
“Understanding how we got to the place we are today in society, low trust in corporations and institutions with a rapidly declining climate, we know we have to provide solutions that not only change the planet physically but address how we do business together," says Joley Michaelson, CEO of The Sun Company and the first woman to solely own a national energy company in the United States. "By becoming a public benefit corporation, we take the first step forward in utilizing stakeholder capitalism methodology to guide organizations in creating a thriving society and healing the damage that’s been done.”
From its inception, The Sun Company has prioritized values that put people first. This founding principle continues to inspire its pursuit of comprehensive energy solutions that benefit everyone.
The Sun Company is transforming the global power grid into a clean, adaptable and efficient integrated energy ecosystem by bringing sustainable products, services and solutions to all. We are a visionary global energy company with a revolutionary, off-grid flow battery technology and business model that delivers clean energy optimized for residential, commercial and utility applications. At the core of our strategy is staying true to our values and prioritizing people first.
