Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - November 17, 2022
Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Top news this week is courtesy of Canadian Construction Association. Coinciding with CCA's annual Hill Day earlier this week, representatives from the Canadian construction sector calling on the federal government to make changes to modernize Canada’s immigration policy and update the Temporary Foreign Worker program in order to address the most severe labour shortage Canada has faced in more than 50 years. The recent announcement that Canada would seek to welcome up to 500,000 new immigrants annually by 2025 is a good start, but skills matching is essential.
More top news has Statistics Canada reporting that investment in building construction declined 0.6 to $20.9 billion in September - mainly due to weakness in the province of Quebec.
More content shares from members include:
• Bodaq | Nelcos Distribution - Bodaq to be Showcased at IDS Toronto 2023
• ASSE International - 2022 edition of ASSE / ARCSA / IAPMO / ANSI Series 21000 now available
• Procore Technologies - Ontario’s Blue Door – Construct announced as one of the winners at Procore’s 2022 Groundbreaker Awards
• OnTraccr Technologies - The Dangers of Using Multiple Apps
• Bridgit - The definition and role of MEP in construction
• Nesbitt Training - Leadership lessons from a dishwasher
• Skyline Group - Rooftop Safety Compliance Part 2 – Creating a Safe Working Environment on Your Roof
• Canadian Construction Association - Construction leaders advocate for urgent policy changes to rebuild Canada’s construction workforce
• Procore Technologies - Procore Appoints Olga Kibler as Chief People Officer
• Kee Safety Canada - Fall Protection and Working at Heights
• International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials - IAPMO Seeks Public Input on Manual of Recommended Practice for Toilet Room Design
• Procore Technologies - Electrical Contractor Houle to Manage Hybrid Workplaces and Distributed Teams with Procore
• STACK Construction Technologies - 5 Ways STACK’s Construction Management Tools Will Revolutionize Your Workflow
• Cooper Equipment Rentals - Cooper Equipment Rentals Achieves COR Certification Across Ontario Locations
• Canadian Institute of Steel Construction - The CISC expresses their deepest sympathies for the passing of Hugh A. Krentz
• Canadian Institute of Steel Construction - Winners announced at 22nd CISC Quebec Awards of Excellence Gala
• Canadian Institute of Steel Construction - Winners announced for CISC Ontario Awards for Excellence in Steel Construction 2022
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
