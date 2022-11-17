NBRPA NAMES JOE ROGOWSKI CHIEF MEDICAL DIRECTOR

NBRPA NBRPA Chief Medical Director Joe Rogowski

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA), today named Joe Rogowski Chief Medical Director. Rogowski’s duties will include overseeing all aspects of sports medicine and innovation including the NBRPA’s new Health Screening initiative, creating strategic medical partnerships, and serving as the primary liaison for all medical inquiries from and for NBRPA membership.

Under Rogowski’s supervision, The NBRPA intends to deliver thorough, cost-effective, healthcare to its membership. The health screening programs will address many of the medical issues that have plagued the NBRPA population while also educating them on proactive measures that promote a healthy lifestyle.

“Joe is a true leader in his field, and we are thrilled to have him and his network of medical specialists, and continue developing and expanding sound health programs and best practices for our more than 1,800 members.” said Scott Rochelle, President & CEO, NBRPA. “His work is paramount to our membership living healthy lives and he will no doubt be an invaluable asset to our organization.”

“During my 17 plus years in the NBA, I have been fortunate to have been involved in assisting players navigate their transition into retirement,” said Joe Rogowski. “I am honored that the NBRPA has entrusted me to continue this mission to elevate both the physical and mental care of the men and women that have helped lay the foundation for our current players success.”

Rogowski presents on several sports medicine and performance topics at various conferences, both nationally and internationally. He is a published author who co-wrote several articles for both The Journal of Strength & Conditioning and The Journal of Athletic Training. In 2013, he was a co-author in the book “Conditioning and Strength for Human Performance.” Rogowski’s published works include articles relating to injury prevention, strength and conditioning, performance analytics, and cardiology.

Most recently, Rogowski served as Chief Medical Officer for the National Basketball Players Association. He has also served as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Orlando Magic (2006-12) and Director of Performance and Research for the Houston Rockets (2012-14). In 2012, Rogowski participated in the London Olympics as Performance Director for Team Great Britain.

Rogowski graduated from DePauw University with a degree in sports medicine and athletic training, while also lettering in football. He then acquired his master’s degree from the University of Central Florida in the field of exercise physiology, with an emphasis in cardiac physiology.

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, and WNBA. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Johnny Davis, Treasurer Sam Perkins, Secretary Grant Hill, Nancy Lieberman, CJ Kupec, Mike Bantom, Caron Butler, Jerome Williams, Shawn Marion, Charles “Choo” Smith and Robert Horry. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

