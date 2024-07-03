NBRPA ANNOUNCES 2024-2025 CLASS OF LEGENDS SCHOLARS

NBRPA

-Fourth Annual Legend Scholars Cohort; Five HBCU Students Awarded $10,000 Scholarships-

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) furthers its pledge to Historically Black Colleges & Universities, announcing the 2024-2025 recipients of the Legends HBCU Scholarship, awarding the fourth class of Legends Scholars.

The five 2024-2025 Legends Scholars, Class of 2024:

• Taylor Goree | Paul Quinn College, Class of 2026

• Zoe Johnson | Jackson State University, Class of 2025

• Tori Wallace | North Carolina A&T State University, Class of 2026

• Nyic’Quavayion Willis | Grambling State University, Class of 2026

• Jasmine Windham | Morgan State University, Class of 2026

Strong HBCU connections, from NBRPA leadership to membership, fortify this initiative. NBRPA Chairman Choo Smith played starting point guard at Bowie State University, and NBRPA President and CEO Scott Rochelle is a Morehouse graduate - “These five exceptional students were selected from hundreds of applicants due to their commitment to leadership, academic excellence and their positive impact in the world,” said Scott Rochelle. “We are excited to introduce these young leaders and welcome them into our Legends family, where we will support them during their collegiate career and beyond.”

The five Legends Scholars will receive a $10,000 academic scholarship from the NBRPA for the 2024-2025 school year. Beyond financial support, the Legends Scholars program assists recipients’ career preparation and development, job placement and mentorship both during and after their undergraduate years.

The Legends HBCU Scholarship Program was created in 2020 under the NBRPA’s Legends Care initiative to honor the rich history of HBCUs while advancing the legacy through support for current HBCU undergraduates. This annual initiative also draws attention to the NBRPA Earl Lloyd Scholarship, benefiting former NBA players and sponsored by the NBA Legacy Fund. The Earl Lloyd Scholarship recognizes Lloyd’s ambition as the first HBCU men’s basketball player to be drafted and play in the NBA.

To learn more about the Legends HBCU Scholarship and Legends Scholars program, visit legendsofbasketball.com/HBCU.

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, and WNBA. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Charles “Choo” Smith, Vice Chairman Shawn Marion, Treasurer Nancy Lieberman, Secretary C.J. Kupec, Spencer Haywood, Eddie Gill, Bob Elliott, Mike Bantom, Caron Butler, Clarence “Chucky” Brown and Dave Bing. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

To follow along with the NBRPA, find them on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.

###

CONTACTS:

Julio Manteiga, NBRPA, jmanteiga@legendsofbasketball.com, (516) 749-9894