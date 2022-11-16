Tigers’ Defensive End BJ Ojulari Signs NIL Deal with Gordon McKernan
McKernan celebrates the Tigers’ No. 18 standout Ojulari with a partnership.
Aside from being a fantastic athlete, what really struck me about BJ is that he’s an individual of extraordinary character. I look forward to navigating our partnership.”BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Tigers Football defensive end Jamiu Bolaji “BJ” Ojulari.
Rated a 4-star prospect and the No. 9 weak side defensive end by 247Sports, Georgia native Ojulari has transcended as a Tiger. After playing in all 10 games during his freshman year, Ojulari demonstrated the extent of his talent during his sophomore season after playing in 13 games with 12 starts and leading all defensive linemen with a total of 55 sacks. Ojulari has been named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week twice during his career.
Just days into training camp for the 2022 season, Coach Brian Kelly awarded Ojulari the esteemed honor of wearing the No. 18 jersey. For the LSU Tigers, the No. 18 jersey number is assigned to the player who best embodies what it means to be a Tiger.
The No. 18 jersey earned its revered reputation in 2003 when Matt Mauck led the Tigers to their first national championship since 1958. As a standout athlete and avid supporter of the community, Ojulari’s character both on and off the field makes him the ideal match for the No. 18 jersey.
McKernan was determined to sign Ojulari on as a Get Gordon Athlete after reading about what led him to earn the No. 18 jersey. “Aside from being a fantastic athlete, what really struck me about BJ is that he’s an individual of extraordinary character. I look forward to navigating our partnership,” said McKernan.
Ojulari’s strengths prove that excellence runs in his blood. The grandson of a Nigerian prince and the younger brother of an NFL standout, Azeez Ojulari, it’s no surprise that Ojulari is projected to be a first-round pick for the 2023 NFL Draft.
