Renowned Beverly Hills Matchmaker Sherri Murphy Announces Online Silent Auction Dec 1-3 to Benefit LA’s Children in Need

Sherri & Tammi Party with a Purpose Volunteers

Donations, volunteers sought for 22nd annual holiday event

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherri Murphy and Tammi Pickle, the mother-daughter team of Elite Connections International headquartered in Westlake Village, have announced an upcoming silent auction sponsored by their non-profit Party with a Purpose to benefit the needy children of Los Angeles during the holidays.

Proceeds from the online silent auction Dec. 1-3 directly support Murphy’s 22nd annual children’s holiday event at Safe Place for Youth on December 9. “There will be two additional children's events in December. All the children and families are extremely in need. With your help we will be buying new clothing, coats, shoes, backpacks, sports equipment, musical equipment, food gift cards, cell phones, and many other needed items. Our goal is to give every child at our events the best day they've ever had.”

Every year at the fabulous Christmas party the collected treasures are distributed to children from the inner city of LA who otherwise would not experience a holiday.

“Every year, we’ve felt blessed by the outpouring of support for our fundraiser, and we’re sure this year will be our most successful yet,” says Murphy. “Every year we’ve been able to give hundreds of less fortunate children the best Christmas they’ve ever had, buying them backpacks stuffed with goodies, shoes, clothing, coats, prepaid phones, skateboards, sports equipment, and best of all, hope.”

Donations for the auction or the children’s events will be accepted though Nov. 27. To donate, volunteer, or assist in any way, email Sherri Murphy and Tammi Pickle at info@apartywithpurpose.com or call 818-402-4444.

BIO: Sherri Murphy is the president and founder of Elite Connections International, a private matchmaking agency. Elite has grown from a single location in Beverly Hills to nineteen high-profile cities, including Miami, Las Vegas, Chicago, and New York, plus international matchmakers and clients and openings planned in Dallas and Washington, D.C. The global business, branding, and technology media company CIO Bulletin named Elite Connections one of the 50 Most Innovative Companies to Watch 2021. ““We’ve grown our business by establishing a reputation, offering a highly personalized approach,” says Murphy, who describes her female clients as “classy individuals looking for meaningful relationships” and the males as “high-class professionals seeking commitment.”

After Sherri met her husband through a matchmaker, she saw a need for a safe and effective way for successful and commitment-minded singles to meet one another. Her guiding philosophy is that there is someone out there for everyone, but that you won’t find them sitting at home or swiping through singles on an app. For Sherri, her biggest satisfaction is seeing people find real happiness together. The most rewarding part of her job is seeing the many engagements and marriages that last a lifetime for which she has been responsible. Email Sherri Murphy at murphy@eliteconnections.com or call 800-923-4200.

