Digital Currency Policy Data Feeds Expanded and Tickerized, Advanced Decision Intelligence Tools Now Available
Regulatory reactions to cryptocurrency liquidity stress events and learnings from the Fed's digital dollar pilot will intensify standard-setting. It's time to start measuring policy-related risks.”WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Responding to the rapidly intensifying public policy climate regarding digital currencies, BCMstrategy, Inc. today released an upgraded set of digital currency policy volatility (DCVS) data feeds. The upgrade added over 300 stock market tickers to its proprietary, objective momentum data related to five specific initiatives important to the climate transition. Firms can now set automated alerts and perform factor analysis regarding five targeted data feeds:
• DCVS1: Cryptocurrency
• DCVS2: CBDC – central bank digital currency
• DCVS3: Stablecoins
• DCVS4: Digital Euro
• DCVS5: Digital Dollar
• DCVS6: Blockchain
Daily data feeds now align with automated investment workflows, delivering a direct link between public policy volatility and specific tradeable assets. Alerts configured from the data support both advocates and investors seeking immediate notification of technical policy shifts.
“The regulatory policy reaction function regarding ongoing liquidity stress events in cryptocurrency markets will combine with learnings from the newly launched digital dollar pilot project to turbo-charge standard-setting in this dynamically evolving market,” said Barbara C. Matthews, Founder and CEO of BCMstrategy, Inc. “These innovative and technologically advanced markets deserve immediate access to the next generation of decision intelligence tools, accelerating their ability to make data-driven risk assessments that sync up with daily shifts in public policy stances.” Data feeds of structured language data are also available to support ML/AI use cases.
The Digital Currency Policy Volatility (DCVS) data streams deliver daily, objective, multivariate measures of notional volumes in public policy formation globally. Because the data is generated from official sector language without using sentiment analysis, DCVS data also helps users anticipate reaction functions both in the policy process and in traded markets. Backtests in 2021 confirmed that DCVS1 (cryptocurrency) is positively correlated with realized market volatility and DCVS 2 (CBDC) is inversely correlated with market volatility, often 10-22 days in advance of market movements.
About BCMstrategy, Inc.: BCMstrategy, Inc’s award-winning, patented process converts the language of public policy into time series data and structured language data suitable for use in a broad range of quantitative alerting, nowcasting, and factor analysis frameworks used by capital markets. Recent awards include: NATO Innovation Hub Challenge (Finalist, 2020); G20/BIS TechSprint Challenge (Finalist, 2021); an IGNITE grant, and a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund grant (both, 2022).
