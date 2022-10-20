BCMstrategy, Inc. Upgrades Monetary Policy Alternative Dataset, Adds Stock Ticker Symbols

Monetary Policy Volatility Measured, So You Can Manage It Monetary Policy Volatility Signal 2: GDP Growth Monetary Policy Volatility Signal 3: Consumption

Over 300 ticker symbols were added to the company's momentum data regarding Inflation, GDP Growth, and Consumption, supporting automated alerts and nowcasting.

Economic policy shifts will continue to spark headline risk and market volatility; tickerizating our proprietary data makes it easier to automate alerts and dynamically adjust nowcasting processes.” — Barbara C. Matthews

}. Recent awards include: NATO Innovation Hub Challenge (Finalist, 2020); G20/BIS TechSprint Challenge (Finalist, 2021); an IGNITE grant, and a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund grant (both, 2022). WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- BCMstrategy , Inc. today released an upgraded set of monetary policy data feeds. The upgrade added over 300 stock market tickers to its proprietary, objective momentum data related to three specific keywords: Inflation, GDP Growth, and Consumption. The upgrade facilitates alignment with automated work flows at sophisticated financial firms seeking to generate automated alerts regarding tradeable assets. Data users can now filter the company’s public policy quantitative data in relation to a range of sectoral market indices, ETFs, currencies, geographic sectors, and selected commodities.“Economic policy shifts and related reaction functions regarding Inflation, GDP growth, and Consumption will continue to generate headline risk and market volatility over the near- to medium-term, so the tickerization makes it easier for portfolio managers to program for automated alerts and adjust their nowcasting processes as developments materialize,” said Barbara C. Matthews, Founder and CEO of BCMstrategy, Inc. “Financial firms and their clients require from alternative data vendors seamless integration with their automated workflows. Alignment with these workflows delivers both efficiency gains and informational advantages at a time when markets need it most.”Firms can now set automated alerts and perform factor analysis regarding three individual data feeds:-- macroVS1 (Inflation--macroVS2 (GDP Growth)--macroVS3 (Consumption)The data sets can also be combined to support comparative analysis of policy trends and related reaction functions.Because monetary policy has a horizontal impact on entire sectors and asset classes, the firm took a novel approach to tickerization. The firm chose ticker symbols related to sectoral indices and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with a sectoral focus, prioritizing assets with strong reaction functions related to monetary policy such as consumer goods, reserve currencies, and volatility indices. Emerging market portfolio managers can also use the data to assess how their assets are exposed to shifts in monetary policy because the firm also attached ticker symbols for a range of regional sectoral indices and ETFs.About BCMstrategy, Inc.: BCMstrategy, Inc. provides next-generation decision intelligence tools to portfolio managers, risk managers, and strategists by delivering to them daily multivariate time series data that measures global public policy momentum and volatility. BCMstrategy, Inc’s award-winning, patented process converts the language of public policy into time series data and structured language data suitable for use in a broad range of quantitative alerting, nowcasting, and factor analysis frameworks used by capital markets. Firms acquire the data via API and S3 buckets. Charts, graphs, and PDF documents are already available to Bloomberg Terminal users through the company’s V3 App {APPS PLCY

Measure Public Policy Risks at the Speed of LIght