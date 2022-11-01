BCMstrategy, Inc. Upgrades Climate Finance Policy Alternative Dataset, Adds Ticker Symbols

Sustainability Investors Acquire Decision Intelligence Tools to Assess Climate Transition Policy

"Sustainable finance continues to gain momentum, even before key policy decisions are final. Our tickerized policy data helps thematic investors dynamically respond to policy shifts as they occur"
— Barbara C. Matthews
WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BCMstrategy, Inc. today released an upgraded set of climate finance policy data feeds. The upgrade added over 300 stock market tickers to its proprietary, objective momentum data related to five specific initiatives important to the climate transition.

Firms can now set automated alerts and perform factor analysis regarding five targeted data feeds:
• CRRM3a: Climate-related disclosures
• CRRM3b: Greenwashing
• CRRM3c: Green Bonds
• CRRM3d: Green Transition
• CRRM3e: GreenQE

The data sets can also be combined to support comparative analysis of policy trends and related reaction functions. Data users can now filter the company’s public policy quantitative data in relation to a range of sectoral market indices and sustainability-focused ETFs.

“The shift towards sustainable finance continues to gain momentum, even before key fiscal, monetary, and regulatory policy decisions have been finalized. With nearly three years of historical data tagged to a broad range of tradeable assets, thematic portfolio managers and risk managers can now dynamically assess risk profiles in response to policy shifts as they occur,” said Barbara C. Matthews, Founder and CEO of BCMstrategy, Inc. “We welcome the opportunity to support the sustainable finance investing community by delivering objective data regarding a key component of climate transition risk: changes in public policy.”

CRRM3 (3-D Climate-related Risk Measurement) data delivers to markets quantitative notional volumes. It pairs well with all three dimensions of risk present in sustainable finance: physical/environmental, financial market, and macro-policy. CRRM3 was named a Finalist in the 2021 G20/BIS TechSprint Competition for its capacity to quantify momentum concerning targeted sustainability policy shifts.

About BCMstrategy, Inc.: BCMstrategy, Inc. provides next-generation decision intelligence tools to portfolio managers, risk managers, and strategists by delivering to them daily multivariate time series data that measures global public policy momentum and volatility. BCMstrategy, Inc’s award-winning, patented process converts the language of public policy into time series data and structured language data suitable for use in a broad range of quantitative alerting, nowcasting, and factor analysis frameworks used by capital markets. Firms acquire the data via API and S3 buckets. Charts, graphs, and PDF documents are already available to Bloomberg Terminal users through the company’s V3 App {APPS PLCY <GO>}. Recent awards include: NATO Innovation Hub Challenge (Finalist, 2020); G20/BIS TechSprint Challenge (Finalist, 2021); an IGNITE grant, and a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund grant (both, 2022).

BCMstrategy, Inc. helps portfolio managers, strategists and advocates measure and anticipate risks related to public policy. Using award-winning patented technology that includes 9+ layers of patented analytical automation, the firm's multifactor time series data delivers daily, objective momentum and volatility data to capital market and policy professionals.

