Iconic Ashworth Golf Apparel Brand Makes a Comeback…Returning to US Marketplace
2023 Apparel Line will Blend Tradition and Innovation; Respected Leadership Team Led by Eddie Fadel and Global Operations Backed by Newtimes GroupLA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newtimes Group, a global leader of retail supply chain management, today announced the iconic Ashworth Golf Apparel Brand will return to the US marketplace, with plans for a new innovative and classic line of golf polos, bottoms, outwear and accessories throughout 2023.
Revered by passionate players since 1987, Ashworth is the original, authentic golf apparel brand. It is this distinction and extraordinary heritage that sets the brand apart, as it is born off an innate understanding of the golfer’s movements. Ashworth is backed by a decades-long reputation for creating golf clothes that deliver a full range of motion and comfort all day.
The re-launch of the Ashworth Brand in the US marketplace is led by Eddie Fadel, a highly respected 30-year veteran golf apparel executive, who serves as Company President, along with Kate Cunningham, SVP of Sales and Business Development - coming home after working for Ashworth in the 90’s and early 2000’s.
The new-look Ashworth Golf Brand is epitomized by the famous Golfman embroidery logo, which signifies Ashworth quality, style, and performance. Outfitted by some of the most recognizable names in the sport, the brand has always been aspirational, while commanding the respect of those who value the pure, classic and authentic Golfman logo.
“Ask any passionate golfer 45+ what the Ashworth brand means, and most will say it was their favorite golf polo,” said Fadel. “Golfers revered Ashworth and remember when Fred Couples wore our brand to win the Masters in ‘92. Now, we’re bringing this brand back in a big way for both our loyal customers and a new generation of players, so they too can wear the Golfman logo like a badge of honor.”
Now, thanks to Newtimes Group, the brand will have additional resources, and a competitive advantage in supply chain operations. The Company will officially unveil its 2023 line of products in January at PGA Show in Orlando, Florida.
The Spring and Fall 2023 lines will be developed to withstand the rigors of the course and the elements, integrating a mix of tradition and innovation, while offering golfers the ultimate in fit, function, style and performance. The new line will feature a modern-day version of the original cotton polos from Ashworth, combining technical fabrics with natural fibers, while offering an authentic yet classic look that meets the demands of today’s discerning golfer at every level of the game. Blending the highest quality cotton and just the right level of performance microfiber enhances fit and all-day comfort, and the proper amount of stretch during the golf swing.
Adds Cunningham, “I’ve been on the road visiting with some of the most respected and influential Green Grass Shops across the country, and there is still such strong sentiment and nostalgia for the Ashworth brand. It’s refreshing to see the groundswell of excitement for the iconic Golfman logo to be back on shelves.”
Adds Fadel, “At Ashworth, it’s always been more than a game and more than a brand. It’s a lifestyle, a conversation, a culture, a tribe. The golf industry loves a comeback story, and I’m excited to say, we’re back and better than ever.”
For more information on Ashworth Golf visit https://us.ashworthgolf.com/, or check out the brand’s social media pages located at @ashworthgolf.
Ashworth Golf USA
Ashworth Golf USA is operated by North American Golf in partnership with Newtimes Brands as a licensee in the North American market. Ashworth’s leadership team includes early players in the brand’s growth, Eddie Fadel, and Kate Cunningham, SVP Sales & Business Development, who is also coming home, having served as Vice President for Global Tournaments for the brand in the late 90’s early 2000’s. Newtimes Brands is a division of Newtimes Group, a privately owned and operated major global apparel sourcing and development company.
About Newtimes Group of Companies
Newtimes Group specializes in the sourcing, product development and supply chain management of apparel, accessories and home products for export to North America, Central America, South America and Europe. Over the last 60 years, Newtimes has grown to become one of the world’s largest professionally managed supply chain manager. Substantial investments were made over the last five years when the Group took on the additional role as a brand owner of Coldwater Creek, Bike Athletic, Robert Talbott, Brass Clothing and Encore by Idina Menzel.
Jared Minski
Mastro Communications
+1 732-546-4325
email us here