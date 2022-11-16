Dallas' William Blair Jr. Park Receives New Trees Thanks to Community Volunteers and Atmos Energy

Dozens of volunteers assisted with the tree planting William Blair Jr. Park is a 983 acre regional park, established in 1945. Chinquapin oak, Carolina cherry laurel, and Texas persimmons were just a few of the 13 species planted

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William Blair Jr. Park received 60 new trees as part of Dallas Park and Recreation’s Branching Out Program that aims to create healthier communities by planting trees at Dallas parks. The planting was sponsored by Texas Trees Foundation, Dallas Park & Recreation, and Atmos Energy.

Trees offer vast benefits for the community at large. Thriving urban forests bolster human health, from encouraging physical activity to reducing respiratory illnesses stemming from air pollution. Urban trees filter the air by removing pollution which improves a city’s overall air quality. They also reduce runoff of sediment, pollutants, and organic matter into streams, improving our water quality. Trees have also been shown to reduce crime, lower stress levels, and develop community pride.

The Branching Out program began in 2018, in an effort to reforest and beautify Dallas’ aging urban canopy. For each planting the Dallas Park and Recreation, the Texas Trees Foundation, organizational donors, and community volunteers work collaboratively to strategically plant trees with the intentions to increase the current Dallas tree canopy coverage, while providing shade and other health benefits.

"Atmos Energy's commitment to Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities includes efforts to reduce our environmental impact in the areas where we operate," said Bridget Wallace, Atmos Energy director of marketing services. "We were delighted to partner with the Dallas Park and Recreation Department and Texas Trees Foundation in planting 50 trees to make William Blair Jr. Park cooler in the summers and more beautiful for future generations to enjoy."

About Texas Trees Foundation

Celebrating 40 years of addressing urban forestry issues in Dallas, the Texas Trees Foundation has served as a catalyst in creating a reimagined green legacy for North Texas. Scientific research has led our vision of transforming outdoor spaces into greener, cleaner, cooler and healthier communities, while educating the public of the social, economic, environmental, and health benefits that trees provide. For more information on Texas Trees Foundation and its programs and projects, visit www.texastrees.org.

About Dallas Park & Recreation

The Dallas Park and Recreation Department provides diverse leisure and recreational options year-round for all ages. We are committed to caring for Dallas’ parks, trails and open spaces. Through our Branching Out activities, we are working to increase Dallas’ tree canopy to 37% by 2040. We work with diverse partners to plant trees in a way that is inclusive and equitable for the citizens of Dallas. Find us and more information at DallasParks.org

About Atmos Energy

We are the country’s largest natural gas-only distributor and safely deliver reliable, affordable, efficient, and abundant natural gas to more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states located primarily in the South.

William Blair Jr. Park: https://tinyurl.com/3wwj92dw

Photo Credit: Texas Trees Foundation

Volunteers plant 60 trees at Dallas Park & Recreation's William Blair Jr. Park. The initiative was led by Texas Trees Foundation.