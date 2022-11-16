Single Lane Closures between I-70 Exits 2B and Exit 4 beginning November 16

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that there will be intermittent single lane closures on I-70 Eastbound and Westbound between Exits 2B (Washington Avenue) and 4 (Elm Grove). These closures will begin Wednesday, November 16 and last approximately two weeks, taking place Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. These closures are being utilized to perform substructure clean up from the rehabilitation of the Greenwood Cemetery Bridge.





Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

