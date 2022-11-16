Submit Release
DHHR Announces Major Rate Increase for WV Ambulance Services

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Medical Services today announced a 10% increase in ambulance ground transportation rates which will provide more than 200 West Virginia ambulance providers with $11.8 million in additional reimbursements per fiscal year.


“We have so much gratitude for West Virginia’s ambulance and emergency medical services workers, especially during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting stress on the state’s health care system,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Together with Gov. Justice, we requested this increase because these funds are critical to our local ambulance services, many of which operate in rural areas where access to healthcare is limited. I am proud to make this announcement today because I know how much it will mean for all our EMS workers, and all the West Virginians who rely on them to respond when they’re needed most.” 


Effective today and retroactively beginning July 1, 2022, West Virginia’s ambulance rate will now be paid at the same rate as Medicare. This is the maximum rate that Medicaid is allowed to pay by statute.​ Reimbursement is the same for both governmental and private providers.


DHHR’s Bureau for Medical Services submitted the State Plan Amendment on September 8, 2022, and the amendment was approved by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on November 9, 2022.

