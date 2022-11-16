Fun-Filled Activities Ease Pre-Holiday Stress at Luxury Independent- and Assisted-Living Community Near Staten Island
The Villas is a luxurious, healthy-living senior apartment community with two New Jersey locations close to Staten Island, N.Y.
Villas of Holmdel, Villas of Manalapan provide residents with an array of special social and educational activities in addition to many ongoing luxury amenitiesSTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At this time of the year, seasonal chores and checklists may seem particularly stressful for many — but for residents of the Villas senior community in New Jersey, the days leading up to the winter holidays are fueled by carefree luxury, fun, entertainment, and a focus on health and wellness.
Providing live entertainment and fun-filled social activities throughout the year, the Villas of Holmdel and the Villas of Manalapan provide a top-notch, luxurious, healthy-living senior apartment community with two New Jersey locations convenient to Staten Island, N.Y.
During November and December, for example, Villas residents are enjoying an array of special social and educational activities in addition to a long list of ongoing luxury amenities, such as: A live two-hour tribute to Billy Joel by entertainer Danny V.; a Casino Night (geared for entertainment purposes only), presented in collaboration with the Villas and Imperial Healthcare Rehabilitation, featuring a variety of games and prizes; an educational lecture focusing on the prevention of trauma injury, presented by Tracy Nerney, BS, MMBA, RN, trauma injury prevention coordinator from Hackensack Meridian Health – Jersey Shore University Medical Center, and even a conveniently scheduled shopping excursion to a local Shop Rite supermarket, to mention just a few.
For additional information about the Villas, visit VillasSeniorLivingNJ.com.
About the Villas
The Villas is a luxury senior living community with locations in Holmdel, N.J., and Manalapan, N.J., where you can take life to the next level, enjoy a host of high-end amenities, and embrace a concierge lifestyle.
Orchestrated by Hackensack Meridian Health, the Villas is uniquely focused on wellness and prevention – and ideal for singles and couples alike.
Mirroring the ambiance and accommodations of a world-class resort, the luxurious community offers a unique arrangement of supervision and increased healthcare with onsite physician services.
Embracing independent-living, assisted-living, skilled-nursing and memory-care needs on specialized floors, the Villas eliminates the need to relocate elsewhere due to health issues, allowing couples to remain together in a comforting, well-managed, posh environment.
The Villas of Holmdel is located at 200 Commons Way, Holmdel NJ 07733. For information, or to schedule a tour, The Villas of Holmdel may be reached at 732-241-5554
The Villas of Manalapan is located at 289 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726. For information, or to schedule a tour, the Villas may be reached at 732-939-3158.
To learn more, visit VillasSeniorLivingNJ.com.
