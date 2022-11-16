Children’s Program Gracie’s Corner to Celebrate One Million YouTube Subscribers at Houston Museum of Natural Science

Gracie's Corner Children's Show

We created Gracie's Corner out of a need for diversity & we are excited and humbled that ONE MILLION people see value in the content we've created." — Javoris & Arlene Hollingsworth, Ph.D.

HOUSTON, TX, USA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Graceyn Hollingsworth, known to millions as the voice of Gracie from the widely popular YouTube animated children’s program Gracie’s Corner, family, and friends will celebrate the milestone of reaching one million subscribers on YouTube at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Created during the height of the pandemic when then 7-year-old Graceyn (Gracie for short) and her siblings had difficulty finding diverse content to watch on television or online during homeschooling. Gracie's parents, Javoris Hollingsworth, Ph.D., a Chemical Engineer & Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth, Ph.D., a licensed Clinical Psychologist, decided to take matters into their own hands and create what was missing instead of complaining about it, and Gracie’s Corner TV was born.

Since its inception, Gracie’s Corner TV content has reached 127.6M views on TikTok, 176K followers on Instagram, 164K on Facebook, and hit 1 million subscribers on YouTube in October 2022 with over 400 million views.

“We came up with Gracie’s Corner TV because we couldn’t find programming that centered Black people the way we would have liked. Black characters always seemed to be the friend or in the background, so we wanted to create a program that put relatable Black characters in the spotlight. We are excited and humbled that ONE MILLION people see value in the content we’ve created.” Javoris "Jay" Hollingsworth & Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth, Ph.D., Founders Gracie's Corner

In celebration of reaching one million subscribers on YouTube, the Gracie’s Corner team, in partnership with the Houston Museum of Natural Science, will gather in the Morian Hall of Paleontology on Saturday, November 19th, from 11 am – 2 pm for tons of family-friendly activities, including face painting, cookie decorating, photo opportunities, prize giveaways and more. A general admission museum ticket is required for entry.

To purchase tickets to attend the one million subscribers celebration, click here. To learn more about Gracie’s Corner and its founders, please visit https://graciescornertv.com/songs/.

ABOUT GRACIE’S CORNER

Gracie's Corner is a high-energy dance party providing quality content for children and inner children of all ages to learn and enjoy. Offering culturally relevant versions of nursery rhymes as old as time and original new songs like "I Love My Hair," which encourages children to be proud of their natural crown, no matter the style, and "Counting Coins," which focuses on money and financial literacy; Gracie's Corner offers teachable moments via songs and videos set to up-tempo beats and rhythms that make you move.