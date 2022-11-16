World Class Distribution, Inc. to Create 745 New Jobs in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that World Class Distribution, Inc. (WCD Inc.), a distribution, warehousing, and cold storage network company, will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County. The company will construct a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in the Caroline 95 Logistics Park in Ruther Glen. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the project, which will create 745 new jobs.

“Today’s announcement is an important step forward as we focus on returning more Virginians to the workforce, and I thank World Class Distribution for creating 745 new, high-quality jobs in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia’s extensive transportation infrastructure is the cornerstone of our position as a leader in supply chain management, and World Class Distribution’s major investment will contribute to the Commonwealth’s success in this important industry.”



“Caroline County’s strategic location and proximity to major highways will position World Class Distribution for continued growth in the U.S. market, and we are excited to welcome the company’s new 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “World-class logistics, a strong workforce, and effective collaboration are the hallmarks of economic development in Virginia, and this significant project will make the Commonwealth even more attractive for additional investments in our logistics sector.”

“Caroline County is proud to be the host community for World Class Distribution’s $275 Million distribution center project. World Class Distribution is another outstanding company with a great future in Caroline County,” said Reginald Underwood, Chairman, Caroline County Board of Supervisors from the Reedy Church District. “Caroline County is the right place for continued business investment with ready-to-go sites, new facilities designed, and infrastructure in place and expanding, all while preserving the beautiful rural character of the community.”

“This announcement is incredible news for Virginia’s economy and workforce,” said Congressman Rob Wittman. “As our nation’s economy continues to recover, these developments are the exact steps we need to take to strengthen the Commonwealth of Virginia’s economy and add more jobs. I am grateful for Governor Youngkin’s leadership in securing this economic investment from World Class Distribution Inc., and I look forward to seeing how this will benefit the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

“World Class Distribution’s $275 million investment, which will bring over 700 new jobs to our region, is fantastic news for Caroline County and Virginia,” said Senator Ryan McDougle. “This is the latest in a string of business ventures that have been locating and expanding here, strengthening our economy. I thank World Class Distribution for choosing Caroline County for this new distribution facility and congratulate everyone who made this exciting announcement possible.”



Founded in 2009, World Class Distribution is a subsidiary of TACT Holding Inc. and a leader in warehousing and distribution. WCD distributes food and beverage products, including canned foods, dry goods, sweets, grocery, beer and wine, frozen foods, and other refrigerated products. WCD manages 11 distribution centers throughout the United States, growing nationally to over 4,500 employees in eight states.



The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Caroline County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $3 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Caroline County with the project. World Class Distribution is eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created. VEDP is working with the Virginia Department of Transportation to determine eligibility for funding through the Economic Development Access Road program.