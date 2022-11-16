Global Soft Tissue Repair Market Expansion is Fueled by High Demand and an Aging Population

XenMatrix™ AB Surgical Graft retrieved from: https://www.bd.com/en-us/products-and-solutions/products/product-page.1151010#overview

Soft tissue repair devices are gaining popularity, as the aging population and the associated demand for soft tissue repair procedures are expected to fuel the expansion of the global market.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the global soft tissue repair market, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. Changing demographics throughout the world have had a significant impact on the soft tissue repair market. Ageing and obesity are associated with a higher risk of hernias and nerve damage in older and obese populations. Because of this, there will be a rising demand for surgical devices that augment and reinforce suture-based repair as this demographic grows.

According to iData's Global Market Report Suite for Soft Tissue Repair, the market was valued at $5 billion in 2021. This is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach $7.1 billion. This suite of reports, covering 70 countries and 5 continents, includes procedure numbers, unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis and more, for the market segments covered.

iData's analysis includes detailed segmentation on the following markets including breast reconstruction, hernia repair, dural repair, dental soft tissue regeneration, nerve repair and cardiovascular patch repair.

Among the many competitors in the soft tissue repair market, Becton Dickinson (BD), AbbVie, and Medtronic are the top three market share leaders. The leading competitor in the global soft tissue repair market in 2021 was Becton Dickinson (BD). The company was the leader of the hernia repair market.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

