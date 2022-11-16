Healthy Horizons Founder Sheila Janakos Awarded Two Silver Stevie Awards
Janakos Named 2022 Social Change Maker of the Year for Gender and LGBTQSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheila Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC and CEO of Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services and Breastfeeding Centers was awarded two silver 2022 Stevie Awards for Social Change Maker of the Year for Gender and LGBTQ and was recognized at the 19th Annual Stevie Awards event on November 11, 2022.
"It is an honor to be in such good company with the other finalists. It makes me proud to be recognized for my work and the work of the Healthy Horizons team," said Sheila. "It has been my life's passion to help chest/breastfeeding and pumping parents across North America and beyond navigate their journeys as working families."
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards and received over 1,500 nominations from around the globe for women's achievements in categories such as Entrepreneur of the Year, Executive of the Year and Social Change Maker of the Year.
Janakos was lauded for her accomplishments by a panel of judges who noted “The importance of dedicated Lactation stations at workplaces seems to have been overlooked for so long in the corporate sector, and to bring about change is simply groundbreaking. Sheila's achievements and efforts in empowering breastfeeding mothers and new parents is commendable as the cause supports parents of all genders to express human milk for their children.”
Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.
About Healthy Horizons
Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services and Breastfeeding Centers was founded by CEO Sheila Dukas-Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC and her daughter and Healthy Horizons’ COO, Cassi Janakos, MS, to guide companies in setting up and maintaining workplace lactation rooms and new parent benefits programs to better serve working parents and families as they return to work after the arrival of a child. Healthy Horizons is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and was the first-to-market industry leader focused on innovation, education, and social good around corporate lactation. Healthy Horizons clients include a variety of forward-thinking, employee-centric corporations, Fortune 100 companies, and start-ups across the United States and Canada, including Ford Motor Company, PayPal and Amgen.
With Lactation Rooms in more than 120 cities, web-based offerings, and two community-based chest/breastfeeding centers in the San Francisco Bay Area, the Healthy Horizons team has positively impacted over 2,000,000 parents while staying true to their core values of diversity and inclusion. For more information about Healthy Horizons, visit healthyhorizons.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
