The Legacy of Hope Foundation is grateful to the Canadian Bankers Association
OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful for the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by the Canadian Bankers Association (CBA). The LHF will continue to produce education materials and exhibitions that speak to the rich histories, as well as the impacts of abuses on 7 generations of Indigenous Peoples and communities because of attending Residential and Day Schools, and/or being affected by the Sixties Scoop.
The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada’s economic growth and support the communities they serve. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. The Association also promotes financial literacy across the country to help Canadians of all ages make informed financial decisions and administers two financial well-being programs: Your Money Students and Your Money Seniors.
“The CBA is proud to support the important work of the Legacy of Hope Foundation and their mandate to educate and create awareness and understanding about the Residential School System and the intergenerational trauma that is caused,” said Anthony G. Ostler, President & CEO, Canadian Bankers Association. “Together, let’s work towards a more equitable and inclusive future where everyone can reach their full potential.”
“It is amazing to see the support LHF has received from all across the country. It is important for Canadians to come together and help continue to educate and create awareness about Indigenous issues and Canada’s dark past. We must do this to move from Truth to Reconciliation. The LHF is currently doing a project with Survivors on Financial Literacy so that we can provide skills that will support financial stability so this collaboration is fantastic,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate Canadians about the history and impacts on 7 generations of Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) children, their families and communities from attending Residential and/or Day School. By developing understanding and addressing stereotypes, LHF gives Canadians the tools to address discrimination and the ability to build respectful relationships, which contributes to the equity, dignity of Indigenous Peoples in Canada.
The LHF has more than 30 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curricula for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. and to offer solutions on how to be an ally. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
Teresa Edwards
The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada’s economic growth and support the communities they serve. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. The Association also promotes financial literacy across the country to help Canadians of all ages make informed financial decisions and administers two financial well-being programs: Your Money Students and Your Money Seniors.
“The CBA is proud to support the important work of the Legacy of Hope Foundation and their mandate to educate and create awareness and understanding about the Residential School System and the intergenerational trauma that is caused,” said Anthony G. Ostler, President & CEO, Canadian Bankers Association. “Together, let’s work towards a more equitable and inclusive future where everyone can reach their full potential.”
“It is amazing to see the support LHF has received from all across the country. It is important for Canadians to come together and help continue to educate and create awareness about Indigenous issues and Canada’s dark past. We must do this to move from Truth to Reconciliation. The LHF is currently doing a project with Survivors on Financial Literacy so that we can provide skills that will support financial stability so this collaboration is fantastic,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate Canadians about the history and impacts on 7 generations of Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) children, their families and communities from attending Residential and/or Day School. By developing understanding and addressing stereotypes, LHF gives Canadians the tools to address discrimination and the ability to build respectful relationships, which contributes to the equity, dignity of Indigenous Peoples in Canada.
The LHF has more than 30 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curricula for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. and to offer solutions on how to be an ally. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
Teresa Edwards
Legacy of Hope Foundation
+ +1 613-237-4806
email us here