The Legacy of Hope Foundation Acknowledges Holt Renfrew for their Generous Support
OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful for the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by Holt Renfrew.
Thanks to this donation, the funds will go to support healing initiatives for Survivors and intergenerational Survivors with cultural reclamation activities as many traditional practices and knowledge was taken away due to their experience at Residential Schools. Survivors have shared that on-the-land healing such as these have helped to restore cultural pride and healing.
“We are so proud to be able to support the Legacy of Hope Foundation for a second year. In order to move forward in reconciliation, it is critical to understand and recognize the truths of our past and present. By supporting LHF we support their important work to provide residential school survivors and intergenerational survivors with resources and activities to expand their healing and cultural reclamation. We believe in empowering self- expression and igniting positive change and the work LHF undertakes is achieving just that,”
“These funds will allow us to provide more workshops with Survivors, and intergenerational Survivors across Canada which promote healing and cultural well-being. The workshop recordings will be on our Survivor Portal which is being launched September 30, 2022 to reach thousands more for years to come. Thanks to Holt Renfrew’s donation, projects like these can continue to foster Reconciliation. Together we can create a brighter future for all Canadians,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In- House Legal Counsel at the LHF. said Alexandra Weston, Divisional Vice President, Brand and Creative Strategy, Holt Renfrew.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. Our goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and intergenerational impacts of the Residential and Day School Systems and subsequent Sixties Scoop on Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Metis) Survivors, their descendants, and their communities to promote hope and healing in Canada.
The LHF works to encourage people to address racism to contribute to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples in Canada.
The LHF has 30 exhibitions that are available for Canadians to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curriculum from K-12 and Workshops and Training, and podcasts for adults, along with more than 600 Oral Testimonies by Survivors and Activity Guides, all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, and other colonial acts of oppression. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding to eliminate injustice, offer solutions on how to be an ally and how to foster Reconciliation in Canada.
To have access to the Survivor Portal, please visit the LHF website at: https://legacyofhope.ca/interweavingourcommunities
To purchase the LHF’s Orange T-Shirt, access any of our materials or to donate to the LHF, or for more information about the LHF visit the Legacy of Hope Foundation website at www.legacyofhope.ca. Our charitable number is 863471520RR0001.
About Holt Renfrew:
Holt Renfrew is considered Canada’s fashion and lifestyle retailer. Founded in Quebec City in 1837, Holt Renfrew is renowned for unparalleled retail experiences and is Canada’s hub for the world’s best fashion and beauty brands. Recognized as a leader in personal service and experiences, the company’s mission is to empower self-expression and ignite positive change along with overarching commitments to sustainability and diversity and inclusion. With seven stores across Canada, including four in the Greater Toronto Area, plus Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver, customers can also experience Holt Renfrew’s offerings via holtrenfrew.com.
To learn more about Holt Renfrew, please visit:
www.holtrenfrew.com
Teresa Edwards
Thanks to this donation, the funds will go to support healing initiatives for Survivors and intergenerational Survivors with cultural reclamation activities as many traditional practices and knowledge was taken away due to their experience at Residential Schools. Survivors have shared that on-the-land healing such as these have helped to restore cultural pride and healing.
“We are so proud to be able to support the Legacy of Hope Foundation for a second year. In order to move forward in reconciliation, it is critical to understand and recognize the truths of our past and present. By supporting LHF we support their important work to provide residential school survivors and intergenerational survivors with resources and activities to expand their healing and cultural reclamation. We believe in empowering self- expression and igniting positive change and the work LHF undertakes is achieving just that,”
“These funds will allow us to provide more workshops with Survivors, and intergenerational Survivors across Canada which promote healing and cultural well-being. The workshop recordings will be on our Survivor Portal which is being launched September 30, 2022 to reach thousands more for years to come. Thanks to Holt Renfrew’s donation, projects like these can continue to foster Reconciliation. Together we can create a brighter future for all Canadians,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In- House Legal Counsel at the LHF. said Alexandra Weston, Divisional Vice President, Brand and Creative Strategy, Holt Renfrew.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. Our goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and intergenerational impacts of the Residential and Day School Systems and subsequent Sixties Scoop on Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Metis) Survivors, their descendants, and their communities to promote hope and healing in Canada.
The LHF works to encourage people to address racism to contribute to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples in Canada.
The LHF has 30 exhibitions that are available for Canadians to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curriculum from K-12 and Workshops and Training, and podcasts for adults, along with more than 600 Oral Testimonies by Survivors and Activity Guides, all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, and other colonial acts of oppression. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding to eliminate injustice, offer solutions on how to be an ally and how to foster Reconciliation in Canada.
To have access to the Survivor Portal, please visit the LHF website at: https://legacyofhope.ca/interweavingourcommunities
To purchase the LHF’s Orange T-Shirt, access any of our materials or to donate to the LHF, or for more information about the LHF visit the Legacy of Hope Foundation website at www.legacyofhope.ca. Our charitable number is 863471520RR0001.
About Holt Renfrew:
Holt Renfrew is considered Canada’s fashion and lifestyle retailer. Founded in Quebec City in 1837, Holt Renfrew is renowned for unparalleled retail experiences and is Canada’s hub for the world’s best fashion and beauty brands. Recognized as a leader in personal service and experiences, the company’s mission is to empower self-expression and ignite positive change along with overarching commitments to sustainability and diversity and inclusion. With seven stores across Canada, including four in the Greater Toronto Area, plus Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver, customers can also experience Holt Renfrew’s offerings via holtrenfrew.com.
To learn more about Holt Renfrew, please visit:
www.holtrenfrew.com
Teresa Edwards
Legacy of Hope Foundation
+ +1 613-237-4806
email us here