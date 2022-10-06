The Legacy of Hope Foundation is grateful to Jays Care Foundation
OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful for the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by Jays Care Foundation. Thanks to this donation, the LHF will continue to produce education materials and exhibitions that speak to the rich histories, as well as the impacts of abuses on 7 generations of Indigenous Peoples as a result of attending Residential and Day Schools, and/or being affected by the Sixties Scoop.
Jays Care Foundation’s vision is to create a level playing field for all children and youth across Canada. At Jays Care, they believe in gender equity, accessibility for all children and youth, that every child is unstoppable no matter what their socio-economic background, and on-going collaboration and Reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. Through their beliefs, they have created programs that support children and youth across the country to overcome and remove barriers to fair, accessible and adaptive recreation opportunities, and creating inclusive programs that promote health and well-being. Jays Care believes that play is the ticket to recovery for kids across Canada, and their dream is a Canada where no kid is held back due to a lack of access to opportunity, a lack of belonging, or a lack of belief that there is a role for them in sport and in society. Jays Care uses sport, play and the power of the Blue Jays Community to support a happy and healthy future for enough kids to fill Rogers Centre.
“We are so thankful for the kindness and generosity we have received from Jays Care Foundation. It is heartwarming to have so many Canadian allies support LHF so we can expand our reach, educate more Canadians, and offer more workshops to Survivors and their families. When we come together to support Indigenous issues, we get that much closer to healing and Reconciliation across Canada,” said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In- House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and impacts on 7 generations of Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) children, their families and communities from attending Residential and/or Day School. By fostering empathy and understanding, LHF encourages people to address discrimination and injustice and contributes to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples.
“Jays Care Foundation is proud to contribute to LHF’s work to care for and support Residential School Survivors and their families. We are honoured to work with LHF and other Indigenous organizations who raise awareness and educate people on the abuses suffered by Indigenous Peoples and the impact of that abuse. We are deeply committed to our partnerships with Indigenous communities and organizations in the pursuit of healing and Reconciliation,” said Robert Witchel, Executive Director at Jays Care Foundation.
The LHF has more than 30 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curricula for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. In order to offer solutions on how to be an ally. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
To learn about Jays Care Foundation, please visit: https://www.mlb.com/bluejays/community/jays-care
