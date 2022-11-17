Fitzgerald Auto Mall Supports Turkey Giveaway to Local Families
Over 300 Turkeys Distributed to DC families
We are delighted to support the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s efforts providing local families the opportunity to have a good meal with their loved ones this Thanksgiving holiday”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, Fitzgerald Auto Mall continued its tradition of giving back to the community by partnering with the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GWHCC). With the support of Fitzgerald Auto Mall, the GWHCC hosted a Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at the Mount Pleasant neighborhood in Washington D.C. on Wednesday November 16th, which took place on Lamont Plaza where over 300 free Thanksgiving turkeys were distributed to local families.
— Dottie Fitzgerald
The goal of this event was to show support and kindness to residents who might be experiencing difficult times approaching the Thanksgiving holiday. “The GWHCC is grateful for the support of Fitzgerald Auto Mall in our efforts of helping families in need this holiday season and uplifting our minority communities the best we can,” said Nicole Quiroga, President, and CEO of the GWHCC.
Through commitment and hard work, Fitzgerald Auto Mall has continuously been a leader in supporting community initiatives. “We are delighted to support the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s efforts providing local families the opportunity to have a good meal with their loved ones this Thanksgiving holiday,” said Dottie Fitzgerald, Vice President of Fitzgerald Auto Mall.
About Fitzgerald Auto Mall
In 1966, Jack Fitzgerald founded Fitzgerald's Colonial Dodge in North Bethesda, Maryland. From the beginning, the guiding principle of this new dealership was to provide exceptional value in the most comfortable, customer friendly sales and service environment possible. Today, Fitzgerald Auto Malls represents over twenty brands at nine Auto Mall locations and that same guiding principal continues. That's the #FitzWay!
About the GWHCC
GWHCC is a membership driven non-profit organization that supports the economic development of the Greater Washington region by facilitating the success of the businesses and the communities they serve through networking, advocacy, education and access to capital.
Satara Wedge
ROIG Communications
+1 202-629-2306
email us here