Boom Again -- The Perfect Game For Friendsgiving

Baby Boomers have already missed time with their friends during the pandemic, so this is the perfect opportunity to get together and carve the turkey, mash the potatoes and play Boom Again!”EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanksgiving is almost upon us, and many people have decided to have “Friendsgiving” instead. Friendsgiving is for those who can't—or who, um, don't want to—spend Thanksgiving with their family. Although this traditionally is a Millennial trend, this year Baby Boomers are getting on board with celebrating friends due to the high cost of travel, busy families, or college kids not able to come home until December. Whatever the reason, Friendsgiving is a way to make sure that no one is alone on the holiday. Baby Boomers have already missed time with their friends during the pandemic, so this is the perfect opportunity to get together and carve the turkey, mash the potatoes and after dinner…. Play board games! Specifically, play Boom Again, the only game just for Baby Boomers!
Boom Again; the “cultural trivia” board game from Brian Hersch, the creator of Taboo, Outburst, and Super Scattergories, is the perfect game for Boomers to reconnect with their peers. This game will take Baby Boomers back to fond memories of growing up—and breaks the mold of conventional trivia games.
Boom Again speaks directly to the generation who grew up in the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s. Play in two teams or even two players, Boom Again features over 2,200 questions from advertising slogans and jingles, politics and social movements, movies, music, and television. The ultimate quiz game, players love the memories from the things they heard and saw to the things they learned on the streets or in school.
Boom Again is packaged in a “memory box” — just like the ones where Boomers stashed their prized possessions. Authentic touchstones become the game tokens, including a skate key, the 45 RPM record adapter, a “Students For Kennedy” campaign button, and a Vietnam-Era dog tag to name a few. The game even includes a “Boomer's Little Helper" magnifier just in case players forget their readers.
