Woligo Celebrates Heroic Caregivers During Home Care and Hospice Month
Woligo is a proud supporter of the home care and hospice community and a partner of the Texas Association for Home Care & Hospice.
...Celebrating Home Care and Hospice Month and the men and women who dedicate their lives to their patients reminds us of the value of receiving services in the place you love – home.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November kicks off a month dedicated to honoring the home care and hospice community and Woligo is proud to celebrate the millions of heroic caregivers that serve a critical role in our health care system.
— TAHC&H Executive Director, Rachel Hammon
The National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) leads the national efforts to celebrate National Home Care Month, National Hospice Month, and Home Care Aide Week which takes place November 13-19.
“Home Care and Hospice Month is a special time to raise awareness about the importance of home care and hospice services,” said Brian Mauck, Venture Manager, on behalf of Woligo. “And to celebrate the nurses, therapists, aides and other providers that selflessly dedicate their lives to providing compassionate care to our most vulnerable populations.”
“As we celebrate Home Care and Hospice Month, I am reminded that life is unpredictable, and you never know when you or a loved one will need ongoing medical care. When that time comes, you should have the choice in where you receive that care, said TAHC&H Executive Director Rachel Hammon. Celebrating Home Care and Hospice Month and the men and women who dedicate their lives to their patients reminds us of the value of receiving services in the place you love – home.”
