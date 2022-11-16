Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,663 in the last 365 days.

Parking at Access PEI Montague 

CANADA, November 16 - Parking will be restricted at Access PEI Montague (41 Wood Islands Road) on Wednesday, November 16 for parking lot paving. Paving should be completed by end of day on Wednesday.

Individuals looking to access services at Access PEI Montague are asked to park at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre (21 Sullivan Drive). 

Did you know that you can complete services over the phone? Call 1-833-PEI-1873 (1-833-734-1873) Monday to Friday 8:30am to 5:00pm. Services provided include:

  • Change of Address
  • Renew Drivers Licenses
  • Renew Voluntary IDs
  • Motor Vehicle Registrations
  • Book Free Heat Pump Appointments
  • Answer general questions and direct calls to proper departments

Media contact:
April Gallant
Department of Transportation and Infrastructure
aldgallant@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Parking at Access PEI Montague 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.