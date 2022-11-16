Parking at Access PEI Montague 

CANADA, November 16 - Parking will be restricted at Access PEI Montague (41 Wood Islands Road) on Wednesday, November 16 for parking lot paving. Paving should be completed by end of day on Wednesday.

Individuals looking to access services at Access PEI Montague are asked to park at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre (21 Sullivan Drive).

Did you know that you can complete services over the phone? Call 1-833-PEI-1873 (1-833-734-1873) Monday to Friday 8:30am to 5:00pm. Services provided include:

Change of Address

Renew Drivers Licenses

Renew Voluntary IDs

Motor Vehicle Registrations

Book Free Heat Pump Appointments

Answer general questions and direct calls to proper departments

Media contact:

April Gallant

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure

aldgallant@gov.pe.ca