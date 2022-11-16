Global Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the joint reconstruction devices and equipment market is predicted to reach a value of $ 14.47 trillion in 2020, having declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -14% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $ 14.47 trillion in 2020 to $ 20.89 trillion in 2025 at a rate of 7.6%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The joint reconstruction devices and equipment market is expected to stabilize and reach $ 21.72 trillion in 2030. Increase in demand for joint reconstruction disorders including osteoarthritis, arthritis, bursitis and prosthesis problems like loosening or dislocation are expected to drive the demand for joint reconstruction devices and equipment industry in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Market

Companies manufacturing joint reconstruction devices and equipment are using internet-of-things (IoT) enabled solutions to help monitor and collect data for joint reconstruction surgery. The IoT provides advancement in treatment, surgery, information, education, research and development. The IoT connects all physical joint reconstruction devices with internet and help in computerizing the process. For instance, in August 2020, Rejoint, an Italy based startup company engaged in orthopedics is blending 3D additive manufacturing (AM), artificial intelligence (AI), and the internet of things (IoT) with a cobalt-chrome platter that will provide surgeons the first certified 3D printed knee prosthesis made from cobalt-chrome. By using IoT-connected wearable devices, surgeons can conduct a computerized analysis of intraoperative and postoperative data collection.

Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Market Overview

The joint reconstruction devices and equipment market consists of sales of joint reconstruction devices and equipment and related services. Joint reconstruction devices and equipment are used in joint reconstruction procedures such as shoulder replacement, ankle replacement, digit replacement, hip replacement, elbow replacement, knee replacement, and elbow replacement.

Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Knee Reconstruction Devices, Hip Reconstruction Devices, Extremity Reconstruction Devices

• By Application: Arthrodesis, Arthroscopy, Joint Replacement Surgery, Osteotomy, Resurfacing Surgery, Small Joint Surgery

• By End User: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• By Geography: The global joint reconstruction devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen, Wright Medical Group, DePuy Synthes, Johnson & Johnson

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of joint reconstruction devices and equipment market. The market report analyzes joint reconstruction devices and equipment market size, joint reconstruction devices and equipment market growth drivers, joint reconstruction devices and equipment global market segments, joint reconstruction devices and equipment global market trends, joint reconstruction devices and equipment global market major players, joint reconstruction devices and equipment market growth across geographies, and joint reconstruction devices and equipment market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The joint reconstruction devices and equipment market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

