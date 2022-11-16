SEARCHEN NETWORKS® Announces Partnerships with Google and Microsoft
Gives company the ability to maximize campaign optimization and improve implementation of successful strategies to boost budgets and ensure success.WEST PALM BEACH, FL , FLORIDA, USA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and Internet Marketing Services Inc., is proud to announce it has earned both the Google Partners badge and was accepted into the Microsoft Partner Network this year for its continued innovation and digital marketing success on both platforms. SEARCHEN NETWORKS® is a South Florida-based marketing technology solutions company that provides lead generation and specializing in search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM).
The Google Partners program recognizes companies that have demonstrated expertise with Google Ads and fostered successful marketing campaigns for clients. Becoming a Google Partner allows Internet Marketing Services Inc. to develop a deeper strategic partnership with Google, helping them better serve their clients through Google’s various services and local business features.
The Microsoft Partner Network enables partners to better support clients' digital acceleration, drive new growth, and create real-world impact. Status as a Microsoft Partner grants Internet Marketing Services Inc. the ability to enhance and optimize existing marketing solutions for clients through Bing, YAHOO, and MSN. These partnerships with Google and Microsoft give SEARCHEN NETWORKS® the ability to maximize campaign optimization and improve the implementation of successful strategies to boost customer advertising budgets and ensure success.
About Internet Marketing Services Inc.
SEARCHEN NETWORKS® is an online advertising agency located in South Florida. Originally named Searchen Networks Inc. in 2001 for its expertise specifically in search engine marketing, the company, its business, sources, and methods, have all transferred to the umbrella company, Internet Marketing Services Inc., a lead generation firm which has spun off into several different verticals, all of which have a direct correlation to building, marketing, and maintaining an online presence.
For more information, please visit www.internetmarketingservices.com or www.searchen.com
