Vantage Circle Presented at HRSE HR Summit and Expo

Vantage Circle at HRSE Summit

Vantage Circle exhibited its Global Employee Engagement Platform at the HRSE conference on the 14th and 15th November 2022

DUBAI, UAE, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement solution and AI-empowered employee engagement platform, participated at the HRSE HR Summit and Expo conference on 14th & 15th November 2022, held in Dubai, UAE.

Vantage Circle exhibited its Global Employee Engagement Platform at the event in booth C41 to showcase its comprehensive and robust platform designed to help organizations attract and retain their top talents.

HRSE is the region’s largest summit for HR professionals, with an agenda dedicated to HR trends, challenges & opportunities shaping the Future of Work. The summit witnessed participation from 3000+ companies around the globe. The event hosted insightful seminars on HR tech, L&D tech, and other topics covering anything and everything about HR.

For further information on the conference, please visit https://informaconnect.com/hr-summit-expo/highlights/.

“We are glad to be a part of the HRSE Summit, as we could network with the top-notch industry leaders in the HR space, HR professionals from across the globe. We are glad to be able to exchange knowledge on leveraging today's fast-paced workplaces” says Pallav Popli, Chief Revenue Officer of Vantage Circle.

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement company that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improving the employee experience. With Vantage Circle's all-in-one platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major areas of engagement: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.